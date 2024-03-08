The Punisher is not your average Marvel family show. From tackling sensitive topics like military struggles to the devastating events throughout Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) life, this show certainly isn't one to back down from depicting the darker side of the superhero world. It delves deep into the mind of a tormented man whose wife and two children are brutally murdered in front of him. Unable to cope, this former marine does whatever he can to exact revenge on the people responsible.

To say Frank's story is upsetting would be an understatement. His pain and internal torture are conveyed in many ways multiple times throughout the show. First introduced in Daredevil's second season, his solo series allowed for further exploration of the character and his harrowing story. During the series, the sheer brutality the episodes were willing to throw at their viewers sometimes came as a massive shock, often downright difficult to watch. From the graphic flashbacks to unbearable torture scenes, The Punisher is full of episodes that'll either have its audience feeling a little disgusted or reaching for the tissues. Maybe even both.

10 "The Judas Goat"

Season 1, Episode 6

A prominent focal point of this show and its main character is that of his family and the tragedy surrounding them. Frank Castle was betrayed by someone he thought he could trust; someone he used to think he'd take a bullet for, give his life for. Until one day, everything changed. Though not initially revealed to be responsible, a big part of why Frank's wife and children were murdered was because of Billy Russo (Ben Barnes). What makes it worse is that Frank's family saw Billy as one of them.

His family's deaths haunt him. They are a constant burden of nightmares and quite literally push him over the edge. The show wasted no time showing viewers the ruthlessness that accompanied Frank Castle. Season one's sixth episode, "The Judas Goat," presented a form of inescapable torment when it opened with a dream sequence. This time, it wasn't just his family being murdered in front of him but Micro's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), too, making it all the more torturous for Frank. He sees more people die and can do nothing to prevent it.

9 "One-Eyed Jacks"

Season 2, Episode 5

Gym fights don't end well. They just don't. Take Extraction 2, for example. They typically end with someone getting a very heavy weight directly to the face, chest, or somewhere else that'll be sure to leave a mark. Or, in this case, a gigantic gash to the face. The Punisher is very good at utilizing his environment in a fight. No matter where he may be. Chances are, he'll find something of use in his surroundings.

Episode five of season two saw Frank enlist the help of a Defenders' saga character who fans loved to see randomly pop in for a scene. Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan) first appeared in Daredevil's pilot episode and has made a habit of showing up at least once in each season of the Defenders shows ever since. For season two of The Punisher, it was "One-Eyed Jacks" that he unwillingly stepped in to assist Frank. Of course, chaos ensued, and Castle stepped in. The resulting fight may have been brutal, but the look on Turk's face by the end left viewers with a much-needed twinge of comedy.

8 "Virtue of the Vicious"

Season 1, Episode 10

The truth came out in the tenth episode of The Punisher's first season. Two episodes prior to "Virtue of the Vicious" saw Billy Russo end the life of Homeland Security agent Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson). Madani (Amber Rose Revah) was devastated, but sadness was replaced with anger when, two episodes later, she realized she knew the murderer.

Aside from Madani's shocking revelation, the episode followed Frank, Daredevil's Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), and the culmination of a character introduced as a man struggling with adjusting to life post-military service. The season follows Lewis' (Daniel Webber) elevating struggles over seven episodes as the audience watches him fall further and further down a dark path. After murdering a man who falsely claimed to have worked active duty, Lewis' story comes to an emotionally draining end as he takes Karen hostage, traps himself in a freezer, and detonates a bomb. The scene switches focus to Frank and Karen running for cover as the explosion blows the door flying toward them. The initial explosion doesn't show much, but that only leaves more for the mind to envision.

7 "3 AM"

Season 1, Episode 1

Daredevil fans had been well and truly introduced to the sheer level of brutality that The Punisher was able to bring when he first appeared in the show's second season. So when his solo series followed in 2017, fans were expecting no difference when it came to the amount of fake blood they had on standby.

With fake blood comes impressive fight choreography, and The Punisher showcased their first in its pilot episode "3 AM." Frank is seen as an outsider at work, sticking to himself and not engaging in conversations with anyone while on the job. But when a young man tries to befriend him and gets into trouble with the other workers, all hell breaks loose when they try to get rid of their problem, and Frank steps in to help. What follows is a show-no-mercy sequence with Frank, cement, and a sledgehammer against a group of guys, and those vivid close-up shots are enough to make anyone cringe.

6 "Cold Steel"

Season 1, Episode 8

Sam Stein was essentially Madani's right-hand man when it came to being in the know about what she was working on throughout series one. He would be her voice of reason, and they would help each other out. So, when Sam's life came to a horrifying end in the eighth episode, "Cold Steel," it was devastating, and her reaction only made it more so.

But while his death came as an unexpected shock, it was shrouded in infuriation at the reasoning behind it. He discovers the person they've been after is Billy Russo, who, at the time, was sleeping with Madani. In shock at the reveal, Stein hesitates, giving Billy the chance to wield the knife in his wrist and fatally stab him in the throat. When Madani finds him, he is unable to warn her of the danger due to the blood and severed vocal cords. To make matters worse, following his death, she is plunged into a state of shock, and who does she call for comfort? None other than the man who killed her partner.

5 "The Dark Hearts of Men"

Season 2, Episode 10

The second season of The Punisher essentially followed two separate storylines. One was that of John Pilgrim (Josh Stewart) and the people he worked for hunting a young girl named Amy (Giorgia Whigham), whose friends he'd already murdered, and the other was the aftermath of what happened to Billy Russo and his journey to become Jigsaw as he spirals further and further out of control. They may not interconnect, but each spells just as much trouble for Frank.

Billy Russo's mind is fragmented. He doesn't remember the events leading up to his hospitalization, is plagued by dreams of a threatening skull, and still believes he, Curtis (Jason R. Moore), and Frank are brothers. It's not until the season progresses that he starts to put the pieces of his puzzle together, resulting in a brutal attack against Frank with his new buddies. "The Dark Hearts of Men" saw Frank and Curtis prepare to storm Russo's base, only to be met with a pre-meditated attack. Frank is disorientated by lights, ambushed, and beaten to within an inch of his life. While he manages to fight off his attackers through sheer will and adrenaline, he all but gives up hope when he believes he's murdered three innocent women in the crossfire.

4 "Kandahar"

Season 1, Episode 3

Episode three of the first season is an unbelievably emotional watch. It is told through multiple flashbacks dotted throughout, showing the events leading up to the final fight in Kandahar during a classified mission under the watchful eye of ruthless CIA leader William Rawlins, better known as Agent Orange (Paul Schulze).

In the final flashback of the episode "Kandahar," Frank and Billy Russo are briefed and instructed to prepare their teams to infiltrate a target they've been tracking for months. The operation goes awry, and from the graphic scenes of pain and suffering to Frank lashing out at Orange and a burst eye socket for the antagonist, the final ten minutes of this gut-wrenching episode are undoubtedly hard to get through without adverting the eyes from the screen at least once.

3 "Memento Mori"

Season 1, Episode 13

Feeling the pain a character is going through can make the viewers squirm under the image they're seeing play out. From covering their eyes to rubbing their face or tensing up at the image, it can make people incredibly uncomfortable. Season one's finale had one of those scenes; while shooting, Jon Bernthal was left unnerved and unsure whether he would've been able to tell if Ben was actually getting hurt during filming.

The moment in question is obviously the gory carousel fight, in which The Punisher is desperate to instill his fury on Billy Russo for his hand in his family's murders. After a gritty fight and bullets flying everywhere, things came to a drastic end in "Memento Mori" when Frank forcefully dragged Russo's face down the jagged shards of a broken mirror. It's as brutal as it sounds, and Billy's screams were left ringing in the audience's ears long after the credits rolled.

2 "Home"

Season 1, Episode 12

When discussing the penultimate episode of The Punisher's first season, there's one scene that immediately springs to mind. Touching someone's brain through their eyes isn't often seen in movies and TV, but it's pretty much unheard of in Marvel. That level of violence is often reserved for brutal action movies, where eye gauging is an effective way to catch any opponent off guard. The Equalizer 2 and Game of Thrones are two popular examples. It seems Pedro Pascal has a habit of getting his eyes gauged out in his roles.

Episode twelve, entitled "Home," saw a culmination of events getting ready to close out the season. Things between Agent Orange, Russo, and Frank reached boiling point. Fans thought they'd lost Micro in a secretive plan with Homeland Security. And the most vicious torture scene of the show was dropped at viewers' feet. As Frank dipped in and out of consciousness, he pictured his wife and him happy, creating a form of emotional torture as well as physical. All in all, this episode was definitely hard to watch in places.

1 "Danger Close"

Season 1, Episode 11

Frank returned as The Punisher in an explosive welcome for a team of unsuspecting soldiers in the eleventh episode of season one. "Danger Close" sent chills through the bodies of its viewers when Frank emerged from the darkness sporting that iconic skull-painted bulletproof vest of his. Out of the shadows in a deathly silent shot, Frank's goal was to get answers after Micro's wife and son were taken hostage, and his daughter left alone and scared.

The literal definition of "I'm not trapped in here with you. You're trapped in here with me" arose when Frank stealthily began to take out his enemies before utilizing his access to guns, blades, and explosives, unleashing absolute carnage upon his foes in his perfectly planned trap. Close-up shotgun headshots, knives to the throat, and a decapitated head strapped with a grenade make this ten-minute scene one of the show's most absolutely brutal sequences.

