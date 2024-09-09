For many fans, the 2015-2019 Netflix Marvel series are the best TV shows they have ever created, including the recent Disney+ additions. It began with Daredevil in 2015 and grew into one of the most beloved sub-universes of the MCU. The Defenders Saga is a time in Marvel history that won't soon be forgotten by fans, and many wish they could return to that time. The shows had a gritty undertone that was somewhat new for Marvel at the time, and the reception they garnered from fans proved just how incredible they were.

Daredevil remains one of the darkest TV shows in Marvel. But it's impossible to talk about Daredevil without also discussing The Punisher, whose main protagonist was introduced in the second season of the show. Frank Castle is one of Marvel's most emotionally tumultuous characters. His story is one of heartbreak and brutality, and his standalone show did a fantastic job of showcasing that. The Punisher remains one of the highest-rated Marvel projects across TV and film, and its episodes are some of the most praised across every Defenders Saga show. While they can't all be the best, this selection is up there as ten of the most universally loved by fans.

10 “Trouble the Water”

Season 2, Episode 3

There are many scenes in TV shows, sometimes entire episodes, that take place primarily in one setting. They do a brilliant job of making the audience feel as claustrophobic as the characters on screen, and more often than not, they depict a hostage situation. Season two's third episode, "Trouble the Water", occurred inside a police precinct and around the ominous wooded area surrounding it, which made for some nervewracking moments.

Episodes like this are an effective way to keep an audience guessing. It keeps people wanting to know more and anticipating what could be around the next corner. Sometimes they can follow the same sorts of tropes. But overall, they offer the opportunity for some brilliant stealthy scenes, dark locations, and, in turn, a suspenseful undertone that viewers tend to rally around.

9 “Cold Steel”

Season 1, Episode 8

"Cold Steel" is arguably one of the more slow-burn episodes of the entire series, but in no way does that make it a bad episode. Sometimes, it can actually provide ways for something to catch a viewer way off guard. In this case, it did just that and then some.

Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson) became a solid character in Dina Madani's (Amber Rose Revah) corner, and the two became partners, building more and more trust and partnership as time passed. So, when his death came out of nowhere at the end of episode eight, it came as a heavy blow. While it was sad to see him go and incredibly infuriating to watch his killer comforting his distraught partner, the slow-burn build-up made the explosive finale that much more impactful.

8 “Roadhouse Blues”

Season 2, Episode 1

Dark-toned superhero tales tend to perform very well among viewers because they're not what people are used to, and it didn't take long for audiences to realize what a success The Punisher was about to become. By the time the second season began its run, fans already knew what they were in for, and they couldn't wait to see how Frank's story would continue in the second season.

Season two began with "Roadhouse Blues." It opened with a look into how Frank's life had been in the aftermath of season one's explosive storyline. And the presence of a mysterious background character whose intentions are unclear lurks as the early episodes progress. It was a strong start for the new season, shrouded in curiosity for fans, and more of Frank's unique methods of maiming or killing someone soon came front and center. It had viewers hooked from the get-go once again.

7 "3AM"

Season 1, Episode 1

Frank Castle got his explosive introduction in the second season of a fellow small-screen Marvel favorite. Daredevil's bloody brutality was unmatched in the Marvel TV series at the time of its release. That level of violence only increased after The Punisher made his presence known in season two. His presence was welcomed by fans, which led to excited anticipation as his standalone series grew closer and closer to release day.

The Punisher had fans hooked almost immediately as the brutal story of one of Marvel's most complex characters began its exploration in "3AM." That curiosity surrounding Frank's heartbreaking past and his focus in Daredevil's season two had fans wanting to know more about this antagonist they couldn't help but love. But, while his notoriety may have drawn viewers in, his story, Jon Bernthal's incredible performance, and an all-around well-written show kept the viewers coming back for more.

6 “The Whirlwind”

Season 2, Episode 13

Violent paths crossed in The Punisher's series finale as everything that had happened in the run-up finally came to a close. Appropriately named, "The Whirlwind" took fans to a fitting end to one of the most popular original Netflix Marvel TV shows.

It was a bittersweet culmination as Frank and Amy parted ways with the newfound feeling of freedom and no one on their tail trying to kill them. Their relationship had grown in a fashion similar to Joel and Ellie in the acclaimed The Last of Us franchise, and it had been a brilliant story told from start to finish. It was sad to see the show come to an end as viewers had fallen in love with Frank and his story, but for many, it couldn't have ended better than it did. Fast-forward six years and Frank Castle will return in Daredevil: Born Again when the series hits Disney+ in March 2025.

5 “Virtue of the Vicious”

Season 1, Episode 10

Sometimes, a horror movie's strongest aspect is leaving significant moments for the mind to envision. But that also works for every genre in the sense that depicting only a fraction of a scene and then cutting to black has more of an impact than showing its entirety. "Virtue of the Vicious" focused on a season one character's downfall after their mental state had been progressively declining since episode one.

Lewis's story ended in a devastating way as adjusting to life post-combat became too much for him to bear. As a bomb detonated and a metal door flew off its hinges, the audience is left to imagine what just happened to Lewis as he bore the full force of the explosion and a large blood stain is all that remains. It was highly effective in what it aimed to achieve and worked wonders at leaving viewers with a feeling of dread and unease as Lewis' struggles finally boiled over.

4 “Momento Mori”

Season 1, Episode 13

Many believed the penultimate episode of The Punisher's first season could have culminated the story and picked up in the second season. But that final installment in "Momento Mori" did a perfect job of rounding out the season. Following the dramatic and hard-to-watch moments from the previous episode, episode thirteen continued the conflict between Frank and Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) after the death of series antagonist Agent Orange.

It followed in its predecessor's footsteps with some visibly disturbing scenes and kept up the uneasy feeling with threats to favorite characters and edge-of-your-seat action. It was as brutal as the twelve prior episodes had been and really focused on closing out the dispute between the two former friends in as violent a way as possible. It may have been grueling, but after everything Billy had done up until that point, it was extremely satisfying to see him get his comeuppance.

3 "Kandahar"

Season 1, Episode 3

While it may seem silly to say one of the most brutal episodes of The Punisher, considering the nature of this show, the third episode of season one proved just how far they were willing to go with the level of brutality. "Kandahar" took audiences on a nearly minute sequence of warfare, severed limbs, headshots, and the relentless toll of violence on the human body. But as tough as the episode may have been to watch in places, it remains one of the show's best.

"Kandahar" did a fantastic job of depicting the horrors of an active battlefield, no matter the circumstances surrounding a mission. From early on, viewers were anticipating something bad would happen, with the episode building suspense throughout. It was cleverly written, shot with camera angles made to disorient and confuse, and, like with many other episodes, kept its audience's attention with ease.

2 “Danger Close”

Season 1, Episode 11

Tensions reached boiling point as episode eleven rolled around. "Danger Close" saw plans put into motion, and the episode's title quickly grew appropriate. It was something straight out of a video game with the stealth depictions as Frank took out a unit before opening devastating fire upon the unfortunate souls sent to capture him.

As with numerous episodes in this show, the camera work took viewers on a gripping, enthralling, and violent journey they just couldn't tear their eyes away from. The story bordered on climaxing, and fans were highly anticipating how it would all end. But what really had everyone excited was that menacing re-introductory shot of the infamous skull-painted bullet-proof vest for which The Punisher is so notoriously known.

1 “Home”

Season 1, Episode 12