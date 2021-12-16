If you are one of the die-hard fans of Thomas Jane’s Frank Castle or just loves any incarnation of the character, you’ll be happy to know that Best Buy is releasing a 4K UHD Steelbook edition of 2004’s The Punisher, and it’s coming to shelves earlier than you think: you’ll be able to rewatch Castle go vigilante after witnessing his family’s murder a little over a month from now.

Back when The Punisher was first released, the MCU and Netflix weren’t even a thing, and we got introduced to one of the earliest cinematic versions of the gritty anti-hero in a movie directed by Jonathan Hensleigh (Ice Road). Even though The Punisher wasn’t a hit, it was a good way to introduce Frank Castle’s world and story to wider audiences. It was violent, had dark humor, a decent cast, and even earned itself a sequel, albeit with a different cast altogether.

The steelbook edition comes with impressive cover art, as well as a long list of special features including deleted scenes and audio commentary from the director. Which means you’ll get the chance to hear the director himself talk about his vision for the story and how it felt bringing the character back to life in the early 00s—on his feature film debut no less.

You can check out the full list of bonus features below:

Audio Commentary with Director Jonathan Hensleigh

Deleted Scenes (with Optional Director Commentary)

Keepin’ It Real: The Punisher Stunts

Army of One: The Punisher Origins

War Journal: On the Set of The Punisher

Music Video – “Step Up” Performed by Drowning Pool

Drawing Blood: Bradstreet Style

Aside from Jane, The Punisher also features Laura Harring, Omar Avila, Ben Foster, Will Patton, Roy Scheider, Samantha Mathis, and John Travolta.

The Punisher will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy on January 25, 2022 for $27.99. Check out the stunning steelbook cover art and synopsis below:

The Punisher walks through the world we all know, a world darkened by war, crime, cruelty, and injustice. He has no superpowers to battle the evil he sees — only his fierce intelligence, his years of combat experience and, above all, his iron determination to avenge those wronged by society’s villains.

