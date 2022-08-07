The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."

Dawson revealed the news during a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this weekend. It’s not much to go off of, but Dawson played Claire Temple across most of the Netflix Marvel shows including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders. She was essentially Netflix’s version of the Marvel character Night Nurse. However, one of the few shows she didn’t make an appearance on was The Punisher which the actress acknowledged. It sounds like Dawson wants to change that and appear in the potential new series.

Netflix’s version of The Punisher made his debut in the second season of Daredevil before spinning off into his own series in 2017. Jon Bernthal played the iconic violent hero whose performance Dawson also praised during C2E2. If there was an image next to the definition of pitch-perfect casting in the dictionary, Bernthal’s Punisher would be it. Although the series only lasted two seasons, it was up there with Daredevil in terms of its masterful quality. The show was everything a Punisher fan could ask for — it was brutal, bloody, and emotionally intense, and Bernthal’s performance was brilliant. Since Bernthal’s breakout role as this iconic character, the actor has been in high demand starring in films like Ford v Ferrari, Those Who Wish Me Dead, King Richard, and series like We Own This City.

It shouldn’t be that surprising that The Punisher would be coming back in some form in the MCU given the SDCC news that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil would return in a new 18-episode series titled Daredevil: Born Again. Another clue was The Punisher moving to Disney+ along with the other Marvel Netflix series earlier this year. It’s unknown if Bernthal would return as Dawson’s words are not an official announcement, but it’s probably a safe bet given how celebrated the actor is and that Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are both returning for Born Again. Maybe The Punisher will even come full circle and make his MCU debut in the upcoming Daredevil series as he did in his Netflix incarnation. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news on The Punisher when D23 happens next month.

It will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios is willing to match the hard R-rated tone of the Netflix series. However, until we learn more — like if Bernthal or Dawson would return — you can binge the original Punisher series on Disney+ now. Check out the clip of Dawson discussing The Punisher at C2E2 down below.