The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series marks the return of both Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, along with the reintroduction of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, a.k.a. Frank Castle. Bernthal debuted as Castle in Season 2 of Daredevil before spinning off into his own solo series, which ran for two seasons on Netflix. Needless to say, Marvel fans across the globe are super pumped for good ole Frank to make his long-awaited return with The Man Without Fear. Ahead of the upcoming debut of Daredevil: Born Again, it's time for a look back at the ending of The Punisher Season 1, which saw Frank continuing his quest for vengeance for the brutal murder of his family.

Frank Castle and David Lieberman Uncover a Government Conspiracy

Image via Netflix

The first season of The Punisher picks up where things ended for the character in Daredevil Season 2. After spending some time off the grid and lying low, Castle allies with the former NSA analyst Micro/David Lieberman (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), as they uncover the illegal government operation dubbed "Operation Cerberus," headed by the corrupt CIA Director of Covert Operations, Agent Orange, a.k.a. William Rawlins (Paul Schulze). Rawlins utilized CIA resources and military assets to eliminate targets in Afghanistan, without official government approval. His activities were funded by an illegal heroin operation, smuggling the drugs into the U.S. using the corpses of American soldiers. Later, Castle learns that Rawlins was also responsible for putting the hit on him and his family, leading to the deaths of Castle's wife and children. As Frank and Micro get closer to Rawlins’ operation, Frank eventually learns that his good friend and former marine, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), was complicit in Rawlins' activities and fully aware of Rawlins' plans to assassinate Castle and his family.

Near the end of the season, Rawlins and Russo capture The Punisher during an exchange to save Micro's family. Rawlins and Russo return to Micro's hideout with The Punisher to torture and kill him. Russo recognizes he can no longer trust the unhinged Rawlins, who has his own vendetta against Frank for permanently scarring his eye in Afghanistan. Russo frees Frank's bonds, enabling Frank to take his bloody revenge against Rawlins, stabbing Rawlins multiple times in his upper torso before fatally jabbing his thumbs through Rawlins' eyes and killing him.

Russo plans to finish off a grievously injured and nearly dead Frank, but Frank is saved by Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah). Madani had been investigating the murder of her ally, Ahmad Zubair (Shezi Zardar). Castle killed Zubair while deployed in Afghanistan under orders from his superiors, Rawlins and Major Ray Schoonover (Clancy Brown), wrongfully believing Zubair was an enemy combatant. Madani's investigation into Zubair's death led her to Rawlins' conspiracy, along with Castle and Micro. After Dinah helps save Frank’s life, Frank seeks out his final loose end responsible for his family's murder, Billy Russo.

The Punisher Ends Things With Billy Russo Where It All Began

Image via Netflix

Billy Russo, now a fugitive from the federal government, seeks to evade the authorities and find out Frank Castle's whereabouts from their fellow marine, Curtis Hoyle (Jason Moore). Using his sniper rifle, Castle negotiates Hoyle's safety in exchange for a final confrontation at the same place where Frank Castle's life ended, and The Punisher was born: the Central Park Carousel. Frank's family was gunned down and killed there before the events of Daredevil Season 2. The Punisher confronts his former friend in a brutally gruesome, bloody battle. Eventually, The Punisher unleashes all of his rage upon Russo, dragging his face upon the broken glass mirror of the carousel, disfiguring the narcissistic Russo's handsome visage. Russo begs his former friend to kill him, but The Punisher refuses, repeatedly smashing Russo's face against the cracked mirror, poetically explaining that Russo will forever look in the mirror and remember this day. Russo eventually passes out from his wounds but survives.

The Punisher Lives to Fight Another Day