In addition to titular character Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Daredevil: Born Again also features the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of another crime fighter whose adventures were previously shown on Netflix, that being iconic anti-hero Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Bernthal made his memorable debut as Frank in Season 2 of Daredevil, but while he and Matt haven’t encountered one another onscreen in the nine years since those episodes premiered, Frank did go on to lead his own Netflix series that ran for two seasons and featured several other Daredevil characters, including Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Given this, some readers may want a refresher on where The Punisher Season 2 left these characters before some of them return in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Frank Castle Commits to Being 'The Punisher' in Season 2