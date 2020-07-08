‘The Forever Purge’ Gets New Release Date Following Indefinite Delay

Universal Pictures has set a new release date for The Forever Purge, the fifth and final installment in the Purge horror franchise. Once upon a time, The Forever Purge was set for release in July 2020 (a.k.a. this month!). Universal opted to pull it from the schedule indefinitely back in May, which is probably a good thing because chances are good you had no idea you need to mentally and emotionally prepare for another Purge movie this year.

Now, Universal has set The Forever Purge for release on July 9, 2021. News of the fifth Purge movie’s 2021 date came alongside news of delayed releases for the Candyman reboot, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. While Universal gave no explicit reason for the release date delays, I’m fairly certain this is thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the globe and the risks of movie theater re-openings encouraging the spread of the virus. In the case of The Forever Purge, this release date delay is an especially good thing because I don’t think any human currently living through the hellscape of 2020 would have been able to handle another Purge movie.

News around The Forever Purge has been extremely low-key since the project was all systems go in May 2019 as director Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) boarded the movie (via Variety). This delayed release means will likely see new photos and maybe even get a teaser or two as early as the end of 2020, but more likely in early 2021. The Forever Purge plot details are unknown. However, we do know it was written by James DeMonaco, the franchise creator, and stars Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, and Will Patton.

The Forever Purge is now set for release on July 9, 2021. For more, be sure to check out our updated 2020 release calendar.