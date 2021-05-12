Universal has released the first trailer for long-awaited sequel film The Forever Purge, which is currently slated to be the fifth and possibly final movie in the popular Purge horror franchise.

According to previously revealed plot information, the movie takes place after the events of The Purge: Election Year and the subsequent abolition of the Purge. A couple named Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta respectively) finds themselves stranded on a Texas ranch while fleeing from a drug cartel. There, they wind up at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them, as well as anyone else who might come to their aid. According to director Everardo Gout (Days of Grace), "It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

Details on the rest of The Forever Purge's plot are still fairly slim, but we do know that in addition to Gout serving as director on the project, the script hails from writer James DeMonaco, who first created the Purge franchise. DeMonaco also produces alongside Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Sébastien K. Lemercier. The Forever Purge's cast also includes Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin and Will Patton.

The movie, which was originally scheduled for a July 2020 premiere, was subsequently pulled from Universal's release schedule indefinitely in May that same year. It was a move that seemed undoubtedly informed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which also wound up affecting other Universal horror releases such as Nia DaCosta's Candyman reboot, Halloween Kills and its sequel Halloween Ends.

The Forever Purge is now set for release on July 9. Watch the first trailer below:

