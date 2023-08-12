The Big Picture Some fans of The Purge movies fail to see the clear message that the concept of the Purge is a very bad thing.

The creator of The Purge is disturbed by the fact that some people actually love the idea of purging, despite its horrific nature.

The movies highlight the urgent need to address America's complex relationship with guns and violence, as a real-life Purge would only lead to hate crimes.

If there’s one thing that Beyoncé and The Purge film series agree upon is that "America Has a Problem." One could argue that both the award-winning singer and the movies state their message quite explicitly, but as franchise creator and director James DeMonaco told Collider, the message doesn’t always come across to all fans of horror movies.

During the interview, DeMonaco told Perri Nemiroff that after they did test screenings for The Purge, he was pretty surprised that some people found that the idea presented in the movie – one night during which Americans are allowed to commit any crime without getting punished – was a good one, even though the movie makes the case that it’s a night of nothing but terror and despair.

"I think the biggest thing over the course of all ‘The Purge’ films is that there's a portion of the audience, I don't think it's big – I pray it's not big – that doesn't see that I'm telling this morality play that the Purge is a very bad thing. And that’s where it gets very strange. Some people see it as this odd wish fulfillment.”

Image via USA

The Purge Message Is Clear: Don't Try This!

DeMonaco further revealed that the movies are test screened multiple times for groups of 300 people in order to get a general feel of how wider audiences would react to key moments, twists and story arcs. He mentioned that it was “very scary” that a portion of the audience loves the idea of purging, especially because his idea was to make it as unthinkable as possible: “I hate guns, so to me the scariest day in America could be a day where people legally could use guns."

Needless to say, America has a relationship with guns and violence that other countries find pretty hard to understand. The gun-violence connection gets even more problematic when you factor in that usually people at the business end of firearms are underprivileged and Black. Just like in the movies, a real-life Purge would simply end up becoming a legal excuse to commit hate crimes, and the fact that the movies happen in a not-so-distant future underscores that the problem is urgent and needs to be addressed.

DeMonaco has already finished the script of The Purge 6, which will expand the concept even further by showing a divided America. The next installment has yet to get a release date.