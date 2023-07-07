Whenever you sit down to watch a Purge movie, there are two things you always know: There will be killing, and you’ll finish the screening with the sensation that a scenario like that is totally possible in real life. With The Purge 6 currently in early development, we can’t help but wonder: Is there any chance the franchise could wrap up on a positive note? Collider's Perri Nemiroff posed that precise question to Purge creator James DeMonaco.

During the interview, DeMonaco told Nemiroff that this is something he definitely thinks about, and commented that the installment that came closest to a positive ending was The Purge: Election Year. The third installment in the film series centers around a presidential candidate (Elizabeth Mitchell) who wants to bring the Purge to an end and early on in the franchise, DeMonaco believed this was where the story would end. DeMonaco explained:

“[The Purge: Election Year] ends with saving a very bad man. They don't kill the senator who's running for president, or the preacher I should say. They decide not to kill. So there's always this decision not to kill or to save. ‘3’ I thought was the original ending. Just do a trilogy and get out, where the Elizabeth Mitchell character becomes president, she gets rid of The Purge, and we're now in a hopeful America where The Purge is no longer. Obviously we reversed that and she was voted out of office, and The Purge was reinstated. I don't know if you picked that up subconsciously, but we were trying to infuse some hope in this incredibly nihilistic concept.”

There Is Optimism in The Purge — You Just Have to Look For It

The filmmaker also pointed out that every entry in the film series ends with an act of kindness, especially towards a stranger. The director and screenwriter comments that initially that wasn’t done on purpose, but as soon as he and his team identified the pattern, they decided to repeat it every time. He said:

"In designing each of the films, I think I did this subconsciously at first and then we started seeing the pattern of what I was doing, was we tried to end the films in this incredibly nihilistic concept with someone saving someone's life...I think 2 ends with saving not only the father who killed Leo's child in the drunk driving accident, it ends with saving Leo by two female leads."

DeMonaco and franchise producer Sébastien K. Lemercier also decided to keep crafting every installment of The Purge themselves, from storytelling to directing and beyond, because they “are very aware that in the wrong hands, we always felt The Purge can turn very exploitative, could turn into some kind of torture porn or without any political messaging.” So even though the movies always depict “the darkest possible scenario,” there is always a hint of a positive note with “this incredibly nihilistic concept with someone saving someone's life.”

The Purge 6 is currently in early development, with Frank Grillo expected to return to the franchise. A release date and further details have yet to be announced.

Check out Nemiroff's interview with DeMonaco above and you can watch the trailer for The Purge: Election Year below.