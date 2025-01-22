Few people had a better end to 2024 than Frank Grillo, who led Creature Commandos, the debut DCU series that earned universal acclaim and has already been greenlit for Season 2. Grillo is also famous for starring as Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but two years before his MCU debut he featured in a major crime thriller that’s making a streaming run nine years later. Grillo stars alongside Elizabeth Mitchell and Mykelti Williamson in The Purge: Election Year, the 2016 horror thriller that was recently added to Max and has clawed to the #10 spot in the platform’s most popular movies chart. The Purge: Election Year earned scores of 55% from critics and 48% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film grossed $118 million against a $10 million budget.

James DeMonaco, who previously directed both The Purge (2013) and The Purge: Anarchy (2014) returned to direct The Purge: Election Year, and he also wrote the script for the film. DeMonaco had only directed one movie prior to his work on The Purge; he helmed Little New York in 2009, the R-rated crime drama starring Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio. DeMonaco clearly had some chemistry with Hawke, as the two reunited just a few years later on the first Purge movie, which is currently lacking a streaming home at the time of writing. After his work on The Purge: Election Year, DeMonaco has only directed one other project. He reunited with Purge veteran Frank Grillo and also tapped Bobby Cannavale to star in This Is the Night, the R-rated comedy/drama that’s only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

What Else Does Frank Grillo Have Coming Down the Line?

The first season of Creature Commandos may be over, but Frank Grillo is far from through with the role of Rick Flag Sr. Grillo has already been confirmed to reprise the role in Superman, the upcoming tentpole set for release on July 11, 2025, and he will also feature alongside John Cena in Peacemaker Season 2, which is coming to Max this August. Grillo will also team with Olga Kurylenko for the upcoming thriller Misdirection, and he’ll star alongside Tyrese Gibson in Hard Matter, both of which are currently in production.

