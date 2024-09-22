Just in time for the horror season, one of the scariest, yet plausible, movies of the last two decades is landing on Hulu, bringing viewers the ever-growing threat of dystopia once again. The Purge, starring Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, and Adelaide Kane, tells the story of the affluent Sandin family as they attempt to survive an annual event called The Purge. During this 12-hour period, all crimes, including murder, are legal. Hawke's character is a wealthy security expert who has made his fortune off securing the homes of the 1%, but following a rare moment of empathy from his daughter, finds himself the target of psychotic killers.

Although the film didn't do brilliantly with critics — it currently has a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — the film became a financial success. It grossed over $89 million worldwide, far exceeding its tiny $3 million budget, the success of which was responsible for starting a franchise that extended beyond movies and into television and theme park attractions. One of its sequels, The Purge: Election Year, is also set to be available on Hulu, which seems grimly appropriate as we approach November.

What Does the Future Hold for 'The Purge'?

Back in 2021, following the release of The Forever Purge, it was reported that DeMonaco had not yet finished with the franchise and would be working on a sixth installment. As of 2024, no official release date has been scheduled for the movie, but it was reported that the script was finished in 2023. DeMonaco spoke to Collider last summer about what he saw being the roadmap for the sixth film. Frank Grillo is also expected to return to the franchise.

“‘Purge 6’ is my way of looking at the country now. I grew up watching ‘Logan's Run’ and ‘Soylent Green’ and John Carpenter and George Romero, whose sociopolitical messaging was within the films. They were smuggling ideas into the film. So for me for 6, I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape. And it’s a broken America. We’re remapping. [‘The Purge 6’] is about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state. And it’s really a broken country.”

The Purge will be available to stream on Hulu on October 1.

The Purge A wealthy family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legal. Release Date June 7, 2013 Director James DeMonaco Cast Ethan Hawke , Lena Headey , max burkholder , Adelaide Kane Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers James DeMonaco Expand

