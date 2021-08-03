Blumhouse is releasing a new 4K Ultra HD collection of The Purge with all five movies of the franchise, including its latest installment, The Forever Purge. The new collection, also available in Blu-Ray, will give fans of the popular franchise enough movies to survive a whole day locked down in a basement, should the sirens ever mark the beginning of a Purge day.

After a successful trilogy directed by James DeMonaco, also released as a collection, The Purge franchise added a prequel with Gerard McMurray’s 2018’s The First Purge. Now that Everardo Gout’s The Forever Purge has hit theaters, it’s time to update the film set once again. While The Forever Purge was expected to be the final chapter in the franchise, a sixth installment has already been announced, meaning the 4K Ultra HD collection should grow even more in the upcoming years.

Directed by Gout from a script by franchise creator DeMonaco, The Forever Purge stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton. While the movie didn't add anything new to the franchise, all five installments of the franchise bring enough mayhem to please fans looking for a simple and violent fan, making the collecting a great grab before Halloween.

The five-movie 4K Ultra HD collection of The Purge will be available on September 28. The special features for The Forever Purge will include:

Collapsing the System : Behind The Forever Purge featurette

: Behind The Forever Purge featurette Creeptastic Wardrobe featurette

featurette Alternate opening storyboards

Deleted scenes

The new collection is also expected to include all the extra features of previous films. Special features of The Purge include:

Surviving the Night: The Making of The Purge

Special features of The Purge: Anarchy include:

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Anarchy

Special features of The Purge: Election Year include:

Deleted Scenes

Inside The Purge

Character Spotlight: Leo

Special features of The First Purge include:

Deleted Scene

A Radical Experiment

Bringing the Chaos

The Masks of The First Purge

