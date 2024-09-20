October is coming. That means the spooky season is upon us. But rather than watching the scary classics, this apocalyptic horror will be making its way to Hulu once the month begins. The Purge, directed by James DeMonaco and produced by Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, is a 2013 horror film with a slight tinge of dystopian and apocalypse. As of writing, this horror feature isn't available on any other streaming platform, so this October is the perfect opportunity to stream this feature.

Starring Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, and Adelaide Kane, The Purge follows The Sandin family, who have agreed to wait out The Purge, an annual event where all crime is legal for 12 hours (including murder). While this feature received a low critics score of 40 percent and an average audience score of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, it did launch a film franchise, especially since it generated over $89 million at the global box office, surpassing its $3 million budget. One of the franchise's sequels, The Purge: Election Year, will also be making its way to Hulu as well at the same time.

The Purge franchise has five film installments, each adding more context and details about this horrific event, such as how it started, how it progressed, and how there are people who don't agree with this annual event and seek refuge elsewhere. A TV show about the horror franchise was also released on the USA Network, which aired for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Unlike the films, the TV show was well received by audiences, receiving a high 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Do We Know About The Sixth 'Purge' Film?

It was reported in 2021 that 2021's The Forever Purge isn't the last film in The Purge franchise and DeMonaco is working on a sixth installment. So far, a scheduled release date has yet to be revealed, but the script was finished in 2023.

DeMonaco spoke to Collider about the plot for the movie, stating that it's going to be based on how the director views the country and how it will "remap America" based on ideology, sexuality, and religion. He views America as a "broken country" and The Purge 6 will be exploring that concept.

So far, a cast list has yet to be announced. But The Purge: Election Year and The Purge: Anarchy star, Frank Grillo said he's willing to return to the horror franchise once more before he ends his career. The Purge will be available to stream on Hulu on October 1.

The Purge Set in an altered United States, several unrelated people discover how far they will go to survive a night where all crime is legal for 12 hours. Release Date September 4, 2018 Creator James DeMonaco Cast Gabriel Chavarria , Derek Luke , Hannah Emily Anderson , Max Martini , Jessica Garza , Paola Núñez , Joel Allen , Rochelle Aytes Main Genre Horror Seasons 2 Creator(s) James DeMonaco Expand

