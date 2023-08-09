The Big Picture The director and screenwriter of The Purge, James DeMonaco, did not expect the film to become as popular as it did.

The concept of The Purge is based on exploring the nation's obsession with guns and violence, and how it leads to more violence and death.

The script for The Purge 6 is complete and will delve into even more disturbing themes that reflect current societal issues.

When you’re a screenwriter, you always dream that your idea will reach as many people as possible. However, in order to keep yourself grounded, you tend to lower your expectations in order not to be frustrated. That’s exactly what franchise creator and director James DeMonaco did as he worked on the script for The Purge for a decade. In an interview with Collider, the director and screenwriter revealed that he never thought the film series would become as popular as it did.

During the interview, DeMonaco told Perri Nemiroff that he didn’t even think The Purge would end up getting played in movie theaters across the country. Needless to say, the movie not only became a hit that raked in 30 times its budget at the global box office, but also kicked off a beloved horror franchise that’s about to hit its sixth installment ten years in. But DeMonaco would never guess:

"I never thought it would play in any multiplex across the country when I wrote it. This franchise is 10 years old, but the idea of the movie is 20 years old. And when it was conceived, we thought it would just play at the Angelika [Film Center]. That was it. We thought it would be this tiny indie horror thriller, and I didn't think it had any mainstream appeal. I think we counted 80 passes because the script was so anti-American. So we just assumed if we do get it made, it's gonna play in a very small venue like the Angelika, which was my favorite theater when I went to NYU."

Image via Universal

Wait, The Purge is Anti-American?

When he emphasizes that The Purge is anti-American, DeMonaco mentions that a portion of the fans doesn’t seem to understand the franchise’s message. The Purge doesn’t happen in the near future by chance: The movie extrapolates the nation’s passionate relationship with guns and violence, and how this can only result in more violence and death. In the universe of The Purge, crime rates got so high that the government decides they should all be committed in one punishment-free night so that everyone could get it out of their systems. The franchise makes the case that this is a terrible idea, and this discussion is more fleshed out in The Purge: Election Year.

DeMonaco also told Collider that the script for The Purge 6 is already finished, and the next installment will take the franchise’s concept to even more disturbing levels – but, again, with elements that reflect what’s going on with society nowadays. The new movie is yet to get a release window, but that certainly will only be after WGA and SAG-AFTRA come to an agreement with the AMPTP.