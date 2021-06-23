Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a new period comedy-drama series revolving around friendship, romance, and the ability to choose for one's self. The series, which is written and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, will premiere all three episodes July 30 on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.

The Pursuit of Love follows the relationship between two women: the fearless and winning Linda Radlett played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cinderella), and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Cruella, Into the Badlands). Set in Europe between World Wars I and II, the series revolves around the two women's adventures (and misadventures) in love and their respective marriage hunts, as well as the realization that their friendship is what matters most. Plus: who doesn't love a cameo from Fleabag's own Hot Priest?

Image via Amazon Prime

RELATED: ‘Yesterday’: Lily James and Himesh Patel on Richard Curtis and Feel Good Movies

In addition to James and Beecham, The Pursuit of Love also stars Dominic West and Dolly Wells as Linda’s parents Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin, the Radletts' wealthy and eccentric neighbor, Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter and Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett. Linda and Fanny’s suitors include Assaad Bouab (Messiah, Call My Agent) as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery) as Alfred Wincham, and Freddie Fox (The Crown) as Tony Kroesig.

The Pursuit of Love premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on July 30 as well as select additional territories beginning in September. Watch the first trailer below:

KEEP READING: The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Reveals Stunning Footage of IMAX Extended Preview The full five-minute preview will play exclusively before IMAX screenings of the upcoming 'Fast 9.'

Read Next