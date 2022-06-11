The new choose-your-own-adventure horror game, The Quarry, is a creation that had its work cut out for it. It’s coming off previous releases from Supermassive Games such as the beloved Until Dawn and the bewitching yet inconsistent The Dark Pictures Anthology. The game developer has carved out a reputation for leaning into the cinematic, growing more expansive with each new entry increasingly blurring the line between games and movies. Most central to this is how they openly draw from the horror genre, both in terms of atmosphere and narrative conventions, which can become rather interesting when taken in its own unique direction. All of this brings us to their most recent work in The Quarry which wears its influences on its sleeve to mixed results. It tells a story predominantly set at a summer camp as a group of oblivious camp counselors want to head home only for circumstances to force them to stay one final night. Despite warnings to not go outside and stay indoors for safety, they soon find themselves caught up in escalating situations of horror many of them might not survive.

It all becomes an exploration of the archetypes of the genre, finding both humor and horror as you pick what path to take. There are a multitude of reference points from Scream to Evil Dead and even a bit of The Cabin in the Woods crossed with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sprinkled throughout. Some of this is due to casting with horror icons of the aforementioned films David Arquette and Ted Raimi both playing supporting roles. Indeed, the presence Raimi has is one of the stronger parts of the game as it sees him give one of the better voice-acting performances that is also part of the best middle sequence where everything begins to kick into high gear. The rest of the game, especially some early set-up after the prologue, still can be a lot of fun while sliding into being occasionally derivative. Much like Until Dawn, the characters are stock approximations of familiar teen horror tropes. There is a himbo with a heart of gold, a shallow influencer, a dorky wallflower, the cringey comic relief, and a responsible rule follower. There are petty squabbles, a love triangle, and a game of truth or dare. If you've ever watched a horror movie, you've seen all this before.

RELATED: 'The Quarry' Gameplay Trailer Reveals How Skyler Gisondo and Siobhan Williams' Road Trip Become a Nightmare

This can often get stuck into patterns of mundanity, making it into more of a riffing on the superior horror works it is drawing from than a distinct journey that truly stands alone. Yet for every more mundane aspect, there is also a more charming core that peaks through frequently enough to make it work. It all marks a significant turning point for the studio that returns to the roots of Until Dawn while also being something all its own. This new direction makes the story vastly shorter and the characters more toned down with the sense of the cinematic made more central. Kills are better executed, sequences better constructed, and escalations more impactful. In particular, the moment where the prologue connects back to the main story proves to be the most riveting even if it is restrained. It is patient in how it plays out via flashback, establishing the stakes with a sinister and growing dread. Whether the answers it provides work for you will depend on how willing you are to make the leap into the more monstrous. It becomes an intriguing inflection point in the story, a surprising high point that both alters and enhances everything that plays out over the rest of the adventure.

It should be noted that this middle connective tissue is the least reference-heavy and the least like a video game. This is part of what makes it the best part of the whole experience as it is the most grounded in its own world. It has well-written dialogue and characters that don’t feel like amalgamations of other things, letting the cutscenes play out without cutting away too much. For those looking for more quick-time events (QTE) in your game, this is certainly the slowest point though it is integral to the story. When it picks the pace back up following this, it also dips back into being more about homage than being fully unique horror. It is often able to get away with this with knowing lines that acknowledge its creative inspirations, such as when characters humorously say, "We're not in a movie" or, "This isn't a ghost story, it's a creature feature." While these occasional winks are helpful to forgive much of its unoriginal nature, there still is the unshakable sense that you’ve seen all this before. While it has not been put together exactly like this, the pieces are all ones that have been scattered about and are now assembled into a Frankenstein’s Monster of a game. This makes for an experience that is both thrilling and tedious, a cocktail of cinematic chaos that shines in its many bright spots.

Image via Supermassive Games

Whether this is what you are looking for will depend on your frame of reference. If you’re looking for more extended gameplay, The Quarry is rather light on that while still offering flashes of excitement. It is much more story-driven, even having a movie mode where you can pick how you want to see it all play out. This is the moment where a video game basically ends and even more of a movie begins, though that option of flexibility is a welcome one.

What ultimately becomes the most integral part of it being a game is the litany of different endings. Far too many choose-your-own-adventure stories play out where you only have a limited number of paths with choices that don’t have much weight. There are parts of that at the beginning of The Quarry as decisions largely end up having the same result with only small alterations. However, towards the various finales, you discover that you can get vastly different outcomes. None are poorly written as all become explosive and engaging in their own way. This is where the full potential of the narrative experience is realized as it is able to go in unique directions beyond just reference. Be it visceral or victorious, it is the concluding creative variances where it transcends the limitations of its reference points.