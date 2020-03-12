‘The Quarry’ Trailer Pits Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham Against Each Other

There are exactly two (2) men whom I would love to see face off against each other in a dark, Southern, neo-noir-tinged crime drama where identities are hidden, moralities are gray, and betrayals are often. Their names are: Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon. And wouldn’t you know it, The Quarry stars the two of them in a Southern, neo-noir tinged crime drama where they do all those things I said! The trailer and release date are below, if this scratches your particular itch, too.

Whigham plays a fugitive who’s escaped to a small town in Texas, finding a new identity as — who else — the man he murdered, a priest. Shannon plays the chief of police, suspicious of Whigham’s true identity and motives. When a crime scene is discovered at — where else — the quarry, all Hell breaks loose. The film also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno (A Most Violent Year), Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico), and Bruno Bichir (Sicario: Day of the Soldado). It’s directed by Scott Teems (Narcos: Mexico), written by Teems and Andrew Brotzman (Nor’easter), and based on a novel by Damon Galgut (The Good Doctor). It is, as a person who eats slow-burn genre stuff like this for breakfast, quite the enjoyable sounding film.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for The Quarry below. The film drops in theaters and on demand April 17. For more from Whigham, check out our intel about his joining Mission: Impossible 7. For more from Shannon, check out our intel on his joining the recent David O. Russell film.