Supermassive Games just dropped a 30-minute gameplay teaser for their upcoming game The Quarry, their official spiritual successor to the 2015 smash hit Until Dawn. Taking inspiration from all your classic horror slashers like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp, the game follows a group of nine teenage camp counselors given free rein over the summer camp Hackett's Quarry for a night before camp-goers arrive. As expected, they do what all teenagers left with little to no supervision in a summer camp do: whatever they want. Equally expected of Supermassive's love of classic horror tropes, everything starts to go wrong and people start dying with a sinister force stalking them in the woods.

The new footage is framed like an old-school slasher cold open centering on dating camp counselors Laura (Siobhan Williams) and Max (Skylar Gisondo) in a pretty standard horror setup. While driving up to Hackett's Quarry a night early, Max's terrible navigation gets them lost in the woods where they swerve off the road to avoid hitting what they thought was a person. As Max tries to get the vehicle back up and running, Laura ventures into the woods where some spooky sights and sounds set her on edge and tease out that something strange is going on around the camp. Max fixes the car, but before they can take off, a strange police officer shows up and ominously warns them to head to a nearby motel rather than the camp. Being teenagers, they ignore him and use his directions to reach the Quarry.

It's at the camp that things really start to go wrong for the couple. Despite thinking other counselors would have arrived and that the camp's owner knew they were coming, Max and Laura found no one saves an apparent person stuck in the storm cellar. They break open the cellar doors and investigate, only for Max to get attacked and wounded by something for not following the horror code of leaving the creepy cellar alone. The player is then given a choice of whether to save or leave him, ending with a final, harrowing scene that leaves a lot to the imagination as to what befalls the two counselors.

Image via Supermassive Games

RELATED: 'The Quarry' Trailer Reveals New Horror Title From Supermassive Games

Everything that defined Until Dawn and the subsequent yet shorter Dark Pictures Anthology was present in the footage for The Quarry. Player decisions once again define how certain characters flesh out throughout the story and can completely change the path the game takes you on. Throughout the prologue, players can choose to make Laura defiant or even whether to make her come off as friendly to the officer or dismissive. It all culminates in that final decision to save Max. Whatever choice you make is prompted by a VHS static "Path Chosen" indicator, letting you know how massive a shift that one decision incurred.

The Quarry is shaping up to be yet another great homage to classic horror, and they'll have an excellent cast of horror alums to do it with too. David Arquette, Lance Henriksen, Miles Robbins, Lin Shaye, Grace Zabriskie, and Ted Raimi make up the main cast with Ariel Winter, Halston Sage, Ethan Suplee, Zach Tinker, Brenda Song, Evan Evagora, Justice Smith, Williams, and Gisondo rounding out the crew.

The Quarry is creeping closer to its June 10 release date. It'll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, but for now you can check out the cold open to see what befalls Williams and Gisondo's unfortunate teenage counselors.

'Dancing With the Stars' Dances Its Way to Disney+ This Fall

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (273 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke