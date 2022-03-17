Supermassive Games has revealed The Quarry, a spiritual successor to their breakout 2015 game Until Dawn. The reveal of the new horror adventure game comes with the announcement of the game's premise, release date, and cast, which includes many recognizable film actors. The Quarry is scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.

The announcement for The Quarry came in the form of a trailer on 2K's official YouTube channel and provides viewers a first look at what to expect in the game. The game is set at the Hackett's Quarry Summer Camp, where nine camp consoles need to spend an extra night on the campgrounds, despite the local sheriff, played by Scream alum David Arquette, desperately wanting to get them away from the camp before sundown. From here, you can expect the familiar slasher tropes as the teens leave the safety of their lodge and the horrors around the camp attempt to hunt them down.

Similar to their previous outings like Until Dawn, The Quarry will have branching paths depending on the player's choices with the character's lives being in the hands of the player. It will be up to the player how many of the characters are able to escape the Quarry Summer Camp. Talking to IGN, director of both Until Dawn and The Quarry Will Byles said that each character has ten to 12 different potential deaths and that while early deaths for the characters will reduce the game's runtime, players should expect around 10 hours of gameplay for a playthrough. IGN also describes as a camp teen slasher meets creature feature, not unlike Until Dawn, with Byles confirming influence being taken from many horror franchises such as Friday the 13th, The Thing, and Evil Dead. The game will also have both local and online co-op, so you will be able to experience all the horror that the game has to offer with a friend either on the same couch or from the comfort of your own home.

Along with Arquette, the cast of The Quarry includes horror film actors such as Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Miles Robbins (Halloween (2018)), Lin Shaye (Insidious, Nightmare on Elm Street), Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge), and Ted Raimi (Evil Dead). The rest of the cast includes Ariel Winter, Halston Sage, Ethan Suplee, Zach Tinker, Brenda Song, Evan Evagora, Siobhan Williams, Justice Smith, and Skyler Gisondo​​​​​​​.

While The Quarry is being called a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games have been hard at work with other titles. They have made multiple PlayStation VR titles including a prequel to Until Dawn called The Inpatient. They have also been making the Dark Anthology series, shorter horror adventure games that all tell individual stories. The fourth and last entry in this series, The Devil in Me, is set to release sometime in 2022.

The Quarry is set to release on June 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. You can check out the announcement trailer for the upcoming horror game down below.

