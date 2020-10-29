‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on Chess Sequences as Action Scenes

With writer-director Scott Frank’s The Queen’s Gambit now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster about the fantastic limited series.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Queen’s Gambit is based on the novel by Watler Tevis and follows Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who was abandoned to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s. While there, she discovers an extraordinary talent for the game of chess, but also becomes addicted to the tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. After getting adopted by Alma Wheatley (Marielle Heller), Beth attempts to battle both the struggles of her chemical dependency as well as the misogyny of the male-dominated world of competitive chess. Loaded with great acting, incredible production design, and beautiful cinematography, I loved this series and absolutely recommend checking it out. The Queen’s Gambit also stars Moses Ingram and Bill Camp.

During the interview, Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster talked about how the series doesn’t have a typical villain, how they had to prep for the chess sequences like an action scene, the incredible production design and cinematography, and more. In addition, they both revealed the TV series they’d like to guest star on and which movie they’ve seen the most.

Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster: