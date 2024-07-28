The Big Picture Foreign films are gaining more prominence in the US post-Parasite, with international nominees receiving attention at the Oscars.

The Quiet Girl, an Irish drama, earned a surprise Oscar nomination, telling a simple yet profound story about family and growth.

The Quiet Girl emphasizes the impact of care and attention on personal growth, highlighting the benefits of positive reinforcement.

Since Parasite took the Oscars by storm, films made in other countries have gained more widespread prominence in the US. While it is now commonplace for breakthroughs like Drive My Car, Triangle of Sadness, and this past year's Anatomy of a Fall, the best chance films from other countries had at the Oscars was in the Best International Film category. The category has been a mainstay since the late 1940s, and while major filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa, Federico Fellini, and Ingmar Bergman have been honored, it is often the place where smaller films are recognized and given more attention than usual. Even with more acceptance of foreign-made films by the Academy at large, this still holds true as recently as last year's ceremony. Despite major films by celebrated filmmakers like Park Chan-Wook and Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Decision to Leave and Bardo, respectively), the Academy chose to nominate a smaller film that was quieter by its very nature (and title).

2022's The Quiet Girl (or An Cailín Ciúin in its original Irish language), directed by Colm Bairéad, was a surprise nomination on Oscar morning. Its co-nominees EO, Close, and Argentina, 1985 had all been tapped by awards groups like the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards, and All Quiet on the Western Front, not only went on to win the Oscar but broke out into other categories as well. The Quiet Girl has the distinct honor of being the first-ever Irish-language feature film nominated at the Academy Awards. The first ever Irish-language nomination dates back to 1973, with Páistí ag Obair (Children at Work) nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. The Quiet Girl's nomination was absolutely deserved as it is a simple story told effectively and packs a tremendous gut punch by the end.

The Quiet Girl 9 10 Release Date May 13, 2022 Director Colm Bairéad Cast Carrie Crowley , Andrew Bennett , Catherine Clinch , Michael Patric Runtime 94 minutes

'The Quiet Girl' Is About Finding Family

The titular quiet girl is a nine-year-old named Cáit (Catherine Clinch), who lives in an impoverished home with an overworked, pregnant mother, a drunk and absentee father, and three unkind older sisters. As a result of her neglect, Cáit is an introverted child who would just rather disappear. With a new baby on the way, Cáit's parents decide to send her to spend the summer with two distant relatives, Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley) and Seán (Andrew Bennett).

The two take Cáit in as their own and begin to treat her with the love and attention there was no room for at home, as they welcome her into their routine and begin to form a bond. While Eibhlín is immediately warm to Cáit, Seán needs time to open up to the stranger in their home. But the three grow close, and it becomes apparent that Cáit is a replacement of sorts for the couple. The couple lost their child in an accident on the farm and despite trying to hide it from Cáit, it is eventually revealed by a gossiping neighbor. But this only draws the makeshift family unit closer together, as someone who needs care finds two people needing someone to care for.

Sadly, summer must come to an end and Cáit has to return to her family and resume school. Despite Eibhlín and Seán treating her like their own child, Cáit has another mother she belongs to, so they reluctantly return her. The couple makes it clear that Cáit is welcome to return at any time but still leaves on a note of heartbreak. If the implications of what's going on in Cáit's home weren't tragic enough, it is disheartening that something that was so right for all involved must be dissolved due to familial obligation.

'The Quiet Girl' Is Finally Given Space to Thrive

Much of the film is about giving space for Cáit to grow. This is established immediately with the first shot of the film: Cáit lying on the ground amongst the tall grass slowly standing up above it. But as anyone that's unintentionally killed a house plant knows, in order to grow and thrive one needs the proper environment. Cáit's home is crowded, she and her several siblings share a room and two beds. Her mom is so overwhelmed with the one-year-old she already has and the new baby on the way that she fails to provide lunches for the girls to take to school. Cáit's father is more invested in his next pint at the pub than his children, and when discussing how long Cáit should stay with Eibhlín and Seán, he makes it clear he'd be fine if Cáit never returned.

By contrast, the home where Eibhlín and Seán live is wide open. Cáit is granted her own bed and room and treated to new clothing. The environment surrounding the home is natural and green, perfect for anyone to flourish. Where at home, Cáit was mocked for wetting the bed by her sisters, but Eibhlín blames the bed for "weeping." Cáit is encouraged by the couple with Eibhlín saying there are no secrets in their house, teaching Cáit not to be quiet about anything, and Seán wanting the best for Cáit whether it's to wear clothes that were meant for her, or simply to run faster to the mailbox than she did the day before. It is the exact place Cáit needs, making it all the more tragic for her predetermined return to a home where she is at best unnoticed and at worst unwanted.

The power of The Quiet Girl is how far a little care and attention can go for one's well-being. With the proper loving environment, anyone can grow into a healthy person. It is equally beneficial to have someone to care for to make you a more well-rounded person. While it may seem obvious, The Quiet Girl is an argument to nurture rather than critique, that we all thrive more with positive reinforcement and loving guidance. If only Cáit could stay with Eibhlín and Seán, they would all be the better for it.

'The Quiet Girl' Was One of Many Irish Nominees in 2023

Close

The year The Quiet Girl was nominated was a banner awards season for Ireland. In addition to The Quiet Girl's honor, an Irish short The Long Goodbye would take home the Oscar for Best Short Film. The Irieland-set The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for nine Oscars that ceremony, including its all-Irish cast of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon. Not to forget, Irishman Paul Mescal was nominated for his lead role in the film Aftersun.

The Quiet Girl is akin to its titular character: quiet. But what exists in the small details and what goes on unsaid is no less profound. The Quiet Girl is often a peaceful and heartwarming film that makes the ending all the more heart-wrenching. But it is a cathartic watch that allows for a kind of beauty in the soft and slow environment. By the end of the film, it's hard not to feel as strongly for the union of Cáit, Seán, and Eibhlín as the three feel for each other.

The Quiet Girl is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch Here