Heist films may be a dime a dozen in North American territories, but the same can’t be said for the Danish market. The Quiet Ones will break the mold if the recently released trailer is any indication. Set in 2008, the film is based on the true story of one of the most ambitious heists in Danish history. The film follows an international cast of career criminals who set out not just to gain wealth but to prove to themselves that they can. Directed by Frederik Louis Hviid, The Quiet Ones is a rare enterprise as crime is not a subject typically depicted in Scandinavia. The cast spoke to Collider about what a rare opportunity the film was in telling this audacious story. The international audience can now get a hint of what is to come in the film upon viewing the trailer.

The set-up is a classic film trope. Kasper (Gustav Dyekjær Giese) is a reformed criminal trying to do what is best for his family. But when he comes upon an opportunity, he can hardly say no. He is tasked with planning one of the biggest heists in history, and while he only wants to do what is right for his family, but not everyone is capable of that.

“I tried that,” a robber says in the trailer. “I always come back to this.” Though to be fair, this has never been attempted before. While there is only one guard on duty, the team makes an elaborate plan to stop all police vehicles and block all traffic on the freeways. This type of pre-planning is reminiscent of one of the best crime dramas of American cinema, but not in a derivative fashion.

‘The Quiet Ones’ Has the Potential To Be As Iconic As ‘Heat’

The trailer for The Quiet Ones calls back to Michael Mann’s Heat, a crime drama that is beyond compare. The film follows career criminals led by Robert De Niro’s Neil, whose tenacity makes him unlike any other thief the authorities have encountered. Similarly, the characters in The Quiet Ones aim to take the police off guard. This real crime is so meticulously planned that it will make headlines. The gritty camera work and high intensity match the legendary intention of Heat and the big theme at the center of the film.

“I want chaos,” the instigator of the crime announces to the room full of criminals. He also warns that those involved in the crime should not speak a word to each other. This likely ensures everyone can keep each other’s secrets because they don’t know what they are.

Viewers can catch this gripping true story in theaters and on digital platforms starting February 21, 2025. Until then, Heat is available to stream on Prime Video.

The Quiet Ones Release Date October 31, 2024 Director Frederik Louis Hviid Cast Reda Kateb , Gustav Dyekjær Giese , Amanda Collin , Christopher Wagelin , Jens Hultén , Granit Rushiti , Camilla Lau , Ida Cæcilie Rasmussen , Sandra Stojiljkovic , Victor Iván , Anders Hove , Mickey Nørregaard , Anastasios Soulis , Olaf Højgaard , Mads Kruse Writers Anders Frithiof August Runtime 110 minutes

