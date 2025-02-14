The vampire genre is a well-trodden path, with films like Nosferatu, Twilight, and Warm Bodies tapping into the fandom that comes with the genre. However, 2024's The Radleys is one of its more underappreciated additions, as it uses vampirism to explore topics like drug addiction, sex, and parenthood. This horror comedy follows a family of vampires as they attempt to hide their true nature in suburban America, yet as their urges to feed increase, their familial bonds are pushed to the limit. The Radleys gives a fascinating exploration of the life of a vampire in the modern day by making them our protagonists. Furthermore, it makes great use of the horror genre as an arena to explore ideas that we may not feel as comfortable with in the regular world. We may be waiting a while for spooky season, but The Radleys is certainly a film you should watch any time of the year.

By Making the Vampires the Protagonists, 'The Radleys' Explores Some Fascinating Topics

Typically, but not always, the vampire is the antagonist in a horror film, such as in Nosferatu, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Blade. However, The Radleys chooses to follow in Warm Bodies’ footsteps by making the Radleys the protagonists. In doing so, the activities of drinking blood and powers that can be gained from doing so are played down, with some great lines from Damian Lewis’s Pete that nonchalantly skip over the fact his kids could have “mind control” if they drink blood. This comedic approach makes the vampires immediately more sympathetic and allows us to view their actions in different contexts. Rather than viewing them as monsters, we can understand their internal conflict.

When Pete and Clara (Kelly Macdonald) describe themselves as in “recovery” and living a life of “sobriety” from blood, it plays them as sympathetic drug addicts trying to do better, and links to the idea of addiction being passed down genetically to their kids. Here, we see The Radleys using the horror genre as a vehicle to discuss some really important issues. When the film explores how Pete's twin brother, Will, was the one who converted Clara against her will, there is a clear parallel with sexual assault, with Pete claiming Will "violated" her, and the obsession Clara feels towards Will is far more traumatic for her than an actual sexual desire. We have seen sex explored in the vampire genre before, with Dracula and Nosferatu typically lusting after some poor woman, but there is nothing sexy about how Clara and Will interact, as it is clear they have a victim-abuser relationship. In doing so, the film allows people to ask themselves what they would do if one of their family members assaulted someone they cared about.

Damian Lewis Gives a Brilliant Dual Performance as Twin Vampires, Pete and Will

We've seen him be great in other things, such as Billions and Homeland, but The Radleys has got to rank right up there when it comes to Lewis's best, as he gives a fantastic double performance as twins, Pete and Will. These twins are at completely different ends of the vampiric spectrum, with Will being an amoral drinker of blood and Pete being a vegetarian for the most part. Will’s constant swagger contrasts with Pete’s tight body language and leads us to see how nurture is more important than nature. Both Pete and Will are vampires, yet Will has lived a life of blood-drinking and is, therefore, more amoral, whereas Pete’s family life has made him more responsible and caring. Once again, we see how horror allows us to explore deeper ideas that can be difficult to think about in the regular world.

Overall, The Radleys is a lot of fun, but it is also more than that. It does some intriguing things with the genre, flipping the typical focus of vampires from antagonistic animals to our sympathetic protagonists, who are closer to the suburban middle-class than killers. However, the thing that makes The Radleys a film that will stay with you is the ideas it explores, as it allows you to explore drug addiction, parenthood, and sexual assault all through the lens of vampirism.