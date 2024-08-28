What's more delightful than one Damian Lewis (Billions) performance? Two Damian Lewis performances, of course, and for his upcoming dark comedy film, The Radleys, we get a double treat of the actor who plays twin brothers Paul and Will, the former being the patriarch of a suburban middle-class family struggling to keep his animalistic tendencies repressed. The film recently made its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and is now headed for theaters this fall. Ahead of its release, Sky Cinema has released a trailer for the film, introducing the rest of us to the complex family dynamics at play within the Radley home.

Adapted from a novel of the same name by Matt Haig, The Radleys centers on the titular family, who pretend to be just an ordinary family as they are harbouring a bloody secret. They are vampires who, rather than give in to the craving for human blood, choose sobriety. For years, the family has done a nice job of unsuspiciously living a regular life until an unexpected occurrence at school involving their teenage daughter, Clara, threatens their exposure. Clara's vampiric side is activated when she gets into a fight at school that leads to the death of a boy. When her brother Rowan also begins to develop beastly traits, the kids approach their parents for explanation and Peter and his wife Helen are forced to confess their dark secret.

"We have a family disease," Peter tells their visibly perplexed kids in the trailer. "It makes you vulnerable to certain cravings," wife Helen adds. Peter soon abandons his failing attempt at information management and blurts: "We're vampires, we all are," much to Rowan's surprise, who asks if that is a metaphor, to which Peter replies "It's plain biological truth." Things get much more complicated with the arrival of Peter's twin Will who unlike the rest of the family stays true to his real self, indulging in blood-feasting with reckless abandon. With a neighbor hot on their trail and the kids struggling even more to suppress their thirst for blood, Peter is forced to ask for Will's help, which might just be a terrible decision.

Who Else Stars In 'The Radleys'?

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis is joined by another celebrated talent, Kelly Macdonald (No Country for Old Men) who, herself, is a recipient of numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Newcomers Harry Baxendale and Bo Bragason play the kids Rowan and Clara, respectively. The cast also includes Sophia Di Martino (Loki) and Shaun Parkes (The Mummy Returns).

The Radleys is directed by Welsh filmmaker Euros Lyn, (Dream Horse). Talitha Stevenson penned the screenplay, which was developed by Jo Brand. Debbie Gray produced for Genesius Pictures, while Lewis doubled as executive producer.

The Radleys will show in UK cinemas starting October 18th, right on time for Halloween, but a US release has not yet been set. Check out the trailer above.