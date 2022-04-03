Carrie was a sensation. As Stephen King’s first novel, it took him out of an impoverished existence and catapulted him to stardom, while Brian DePalma’s movie adaptation in 1976 brought veteran Piper Laurie out of retirement and garnered many awards usually reserved for every genre but horror. So when United Artists decided to dig out their old property and give it a sequel some 20 years later, nobody was particularly excited. After several years of troubled pre-production, The Rage: Carrie 2 debuted as a critical and box office disappointment, dismissed as a lazy derivative with none of its predecessor’s charm or quality. However, the movie is very emotionally driven and touches upon subjects that have only grown more relevant in the years since its release.

Rachel Lang (Emily Bergl) has a rough life. Her religious zealot mother has been institutionalized with schizophrenia for years, and she lives with indifferent foster parents who don’t relate to her. At school, she is a grungy outcast who dresses in black and tries to fade into the background in class. Her only loves are her basset hound Walter and her best friend Lisa (Mena Suvari). When Lisa commits suicide and Walter is hit by a truck, her life truly begins to fall apart, attracting the concern of Sue Snell (reprised by Amy Irving) who now works as a high school counselor and sees alarming similarities between Rachel and Carrie White.

During this vulnerable time, Rachel happens to cross paths with Jesse (Jason London), a popular jock whose sensitivity and good nature make him a bad fit for the chauvinistic crowd he hangs around with. They strike up an unlikely romance, much to the distaste of Jesse’s ex and his friends. The rivalry is heightened by one of the boys’ involvement in Lisa’s suicide, and they take increasingly aggressive steps to ensure Rachel doesn’t squeal on them. Tension finally erupts when the popular kids pull a cruel and very illegal stunt to break Rachel and Jesse up, and put her back in her place. Little do they know, she has an incredible power that hinges on her emotional state.

The social dynamics of high school are arguably explored more thoroughly in The Rage than in Carrie. Not only do the expected cliques and friend groups apply, but there is a considerable financial divide at play. The jocks on the football team and their various girlfriends live in big houses with circular driveways and cruise around in expensive sports cars and SUVs. Rachel’s foster parents are very blue-collar, worrying about losing shifts at work and how they would manage without the carer’s allowance they get for taking her in. When Jesse’s ex sees him with Rachel, she is only angry that he has moved on to someone she deems to be beneath him.

There is a particular scene that demonstrates this social war. Rachel wanders into a department store to browse makeup — a practice clearly alien to her. A pompous shop assistant condescends her and stalks her as if she is a criminal, when one of the popular girls enters and feigns friendship. The lady on the counter immediately backs off, inherently trusting kids from richer backgrounds. The irony lands when the rich girl steals lipstick and gives it to Rachel. This scene emphasizes the privilege afforded to people society deems worthy, a sentiment that clearly extends beyond the bounds of high school bitchery.

The Rage is far more intelligent and emotionally centered than a third-class horror sequel has any right to be. An understated but important analogy is drawn to Romeo and Juliet during an early classroom scene, and indeed Rachel and Jesse present their own forbidden love story, as two people from opposite sides of the tracks, whose respective societies try to keep them from venturing into unknown turf. The whole movie is really about social conformity, and people’s struggles to achieve it. Jesse grows to openly rebel against his social constraints, while Rachel tries desperately to apply makeup to conform to such standards, only to wash it all off in hopeless resignation to her lowly position.

Rachel’s mom and Sue are given an interesting dynamic: the former is clinically diagnosed but considers the manifestations of her illness to be punishment from God, while the latter is a former patient herself who knows that something otherworldly, but very real is going on. Sue begs Rachel’s mother to acknowledge the hereditary issues her daughter faces, while Mrs. Lang retorts, almost tauntingly, that as a childless woman Sue can never understand the terrors of parenthood. They are two sides of the same motherly coin, each expressing and acting upon their respective fears in very different ways.

Rachel’s heritage is ultimately what makes this a Carrie movie. In the 1976 film, Carrie’s father is revealed to have run away with another woman; it transpires here that one such woman he philandered with was Rachel’s mom, and together they produced another girl genetically predisposed to wreak telekinetic havoc on their high school. This truth has been kept from Rachel because of the stigma still attached to the name Carrie White. Decades later, the town itself has never recovered from that fateful prom night, the charred remains of the old school building serving as a constant reminder. The fallout of trauma and tragedy extends beyond the personal in this sense, seeping its way into the very fabric of the community, and inherently affecting how it functions.

While the major plot points of The Rage were very much at the forefront of public consciousness in its time, it has only become more relevant with age. School-based attacks, mostly gun-related, were a harrowingly frequent occurrence in the U.S. in the late 1990s — the Columbine massacre happened just weeks after the movie’s release — and continue to be a societal plague. Revenge porn, as modern a term as it may be, plays a vital role in the prom incident that triggers the vengeance: when Rachel decides to lose her virginity to Jesse at an idyllic lake house his friend has given him the keys to, she doesn’t know the jocks have set them up, and are filming them. The footage is later played at a party, leading Rachel to think that Jesse was in on the setup, sealing her doom and theirs.

There were a number of incidents in the 1990s involving privileged high school boys inflicting sexual assault on vulnerable people, and receiving leniency on account of their rich families and potential as college sportsmen. In a particularly telling scene, one of the boys and his father effectively harangue the local attorneys out of pressing statutory rape charges, citing the damage that such a charge would do to the jock’s school and sports career. He is framed as the victim of youthful vigor, with an entire support system around him reinforcing this notion; so strong is this network that it trumps legal enforcement. The phrase “boys will be boys” springs to mind.

Sympathy is the key to a successful Carrie story. The girl is, after all, a murderer, so for her to be the tragic hero of the story, the audience must be able to understand her on an emotional level and follow her logic. Carrie White was a meek and mousy girl whose upbringing kept her ignorant to the many truths of life; Rachel Lang, on the other hand, is the perfect ‘90s reimagining of the character. She has a sense of fashion, eclectic taste in music, a pretty rounded personality, and she of all people knows exactly how the world works. Her coping mechanism is denial: she bottles up her feelings, refusing to allow them an outlet, and recognizes her telekinesis almost as a disability that she must keep under control in order to function in the world. She is, of course, setting herself up for failure.

In a strange way, Carrie 2 is more of a tragedy than a horror. The violence is the inevitable result of the endless hardships that Rachel faces, and the real focus is on her as an individual, on her emotional vulnerability, and how she is really a good person who falls victim to terrible circumstances. Once everybody has been killed, Rachel lies in the shattered remains of the house she has demolished, crying and begging for God to just let her die. The supernatural element could be removed entirely, and it would be the same harrowing tale of a person for whom life becomes too much to bear. Rachel’s powers serve a poetic purpose, giving physical manifestation to her increasingly frayed emotions, ultimately making The Rage an all too relatable watch. Rachel is the kind of person that exists everywhere, all around us, and suffers in silence.

It is quite remarkable that a movie of this quality came out of such difficult origins. It began production in 1996 with Robert Mandel attached as director and Emily Bergl cast as the lead. However, things stalled for several years, with Mandel leaving the project mere weeks before shooting began, making way for actor-turned-director Katt Shea. Several weeks’ worth of reshoots were necessary and time and budgetary constraints did require some corner-cutting. By the time things got moving again, some of the lead actors were in their mid-to-late 20s playing high school kids, and smaller roles had to be recast entirely (the director even plays one herself in order to save a paycheck).

It’s a great debut film for Emily Bergl, who embodies the grungy teens of the 1990s, and has some really endearing moments. The jocks are well cast and throw their all into the bellowing and chest-beating required of them, with Zachery Ty Bryan and Dylan Bruno standing out as very believable douchebag football players. Amy Irving brings back a quiet sensitivity for Sue, who is developed enough to be believed as the same woman several decades on from her own trauma. A striking score by Texan guitarist Danny B. Harvey plays with some interesting string sounds and gives Rachel a poignant theme piece, which too feels like the ‘90s answer to Pino Donaggio’s gentle orchestral theme for Carrie.

The movie does have its imperfections: Jason London, in particular, seems to forget to act at times and some of his delivery is questionable; while relative newcomer Katt Shea has strong narrative and emotional drive, her almost MTV-ish style of direction is cleaner and brighter than the moody atmospheres Brian DePalma replicated from religious renaissance art. But the real problem is that it is a sequel to Carrie: were it a standalone piece that had nothing to do with the 1976 movie or Stephen King’s characters, it could have been held in much higher regard. It doesn’t help that Carrie is considered a cornerstone of the genre and a rare example of horror "classy" enough for the Academy to recognize — any following act would look basic by comparison. But The Rage deserves much better than the hostility it received back in 1999; if nothing else, it deserves to be acknowledged as a movie that does everything a good sequel should, and never forgets that its big heart is its greatest asset.

