Gareth Evans created an instant classic within the action genre with The Raid: Redemption, a dizzying masterwork that combined death-defying stunts, sharply written characters, and frequent gunplay into a completely purposive experience. Although there have been many genre films that have taken the premise of Die Hard, in which a hero is trapped in a confined location with a powerful group of villains, The Raid: Redemption was so unwavering in its approach that it felt revolutionary. Given how acclaimed the film was for the simplicity of its setup, it would have been very easy for Edwards to make a follow-up that essentially served as a soft remake. However, The Raid 2 is an epic thriller that expands and enhances the world of its predecessor, and has certainly skyrocketed up the list of the greatest sequels ever made.

What Happens in ‘The Raid 2?'