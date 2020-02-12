Exclusive: Joe Carnahan’s ‘The Raid’ Remake Gets New Title, Is Technically Not a Remake Anymore

–

Joe Carnahan’s remake of modern-day action classic The Raid has been floating around for years now, with the filmmaker last updating us in April 2019. So, naturally, our own Steve Weintraub asked yet again when the director and Frank Grillo sat down for a Q&A after the Collider screening of Carnahan’s Boss Level. Turns out, The Raid remake is…technically no longer a remake of The Raid. Carnahan revealed he has parted ways with XYZ Films, who own the rights to the Raid films, and is moving forward with the same script under a different title: Zeno, named for his main character.

According to Carnahan and Grillo, negotiations are underway with a “big name” to star, while another name that they “love” is already signed on to play the villain. The duo plan to next shoot a film titled Leo from Toledo with Mel Gibson and move on to Zeno immediately afterward.

Carnahan also offered an explanation of how his film differs from the original Raid film. In director Gareth Evans‘ 2011 version, an elite police-squad assault an apartment block in Jakarta, Indonesia to eliminate a crime lord and his lieutenants. Among the officers is a rookie named Rama (Iko Uwais), whose estranged older brother Andi (Donny Alamsyah) is among the crime lord’s crew.

“The version that I wrote, they don’t ever intend to actually go in [to the building],” Carnahan said. “They think that they’re gonna’ move this guy. So their whole operation is, ‘we’re gonna’ hit this guy in transit.’ It’s not until they realize, ‘Oh, they’re digging in, they’re not moving, we’ve got to now go in and get him.’ It’s a very, very different script…It’s really, really, really about the brothers.”

