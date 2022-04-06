STUDIOCANAL International has just released a new trailer for The Railway Children Return, a follow-up to the beloved 1970 family film. The new trailer gives us a look into the adventures in store for a whole new generation.

Inspired by both the 1970 film and the 1906 book The Railway Children, written by E. Nesbit, The Railway Children Return takes place fifty years after the events of the 1970 film and features Jenny Agutter reprising her role as Bobbie Waterbury. This time, however, Bobbie is grown-up and taking in children evacuating from London during the tumult of the Second World War. The story centers on three evacuee siblings from the Watts family: Lily, played by Beau Gadsdon, Pattie, played by Eden Hamilton, and Ted, played by Zac Cudby. Bobbie and her daughter Annie, played by Sheridan Smith, take the three siblings into their care.

However, what is supposed to be a peaceful respite from the trials of war soon becomes more complicated than anyone could have expected when the three siblings find an injured American soldier Abe, played by KJ Aikens, hiding in a nearby rail yard. The children will work together to help their new friend who, like them, has found himself far away from his home. The new film brings several beloved characters to a new life as they face the challenges of a World War that has shaken the modern world. Bobbie, along with the new group of Railway Children, will bring their sense of adventure and care to a war that has seemingly decimated such concepts.

Image via StudioCanal

RELATED: The History of the Dumbledore Family In 'Fantastic Beasts'

The new trailer shows the uplifting and emotional story to be told in this long-term follow-up. Over eighty years after the Second World War and fifty years after the first The Railway Children film, the story of forming bonds in the midst of unprecedented times, and caring for those displaced and far from home is still relevant. The film is directed by Morgan Matthews and was written by Danny Brocklehurst.

The Railway Children Return is set to be released in the summer of 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Teaser Reveals Two Characters From 'WandaVision'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (265 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley