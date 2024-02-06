The Big Picture The Railway Man explores the psychological effects of war, particularly PTSD, through a non-linear narrative structure.

The film accurately depicts the physical and psychological effects of imprisonment in Japanese labor camps during WWII.

The message of the film is the importance of forgiveness and seeking help to move forward after experiencing trauma.

Although war films have been popular since the earliest days of cinema, not every great war film is about combat itself. While there are certainly a plethora of classics that examine the plight of soldiers caught within the thick of a battlefield, many of the most interesting films examine how art, society, politics, journalism, and culture changed as a result of a significant conflict.

While many early Hollywood films had a fairly black-and-white depiction of the “heroes” and “villains” in war, modern cinema has advanced in its ability to depict more sensitive topics, such as the psychological effects felt by prisoners of war. The 2013 historical drama, The Railway Man, was hailed for its realistic depiction of prisoners of war, and its emotional authenticity served as a benefit to its dramatic success.

What Is ‘The Railway Man’ About?

Set in the 1970s, The Railway Man explores the extraordinary life of World War II veteran, Eric Lomax (Colin Firth), whose 1995 autobiography of the same name served as the primary inspiration for the film. While Lomax has grown to become a respected member of his community, he is still haunted by the traumatic experiences he had overseas during the end of the conflict. Lomax and his brothers-in-arms were captured by the Japanese military in Singapore and forced to work on the Thai-Burma Railway. The Railway Man takes a sensitive approach to post-traumatic stress disorder, as Lomax has been able to mask his hardships from those close to him. However, it becomes evident—thanks to Firth’s layered performance—that he is still haunted by these experiences from his youth.

The Railway Man uses a non-linear narrative structure to examine Lomax’s memories, as he has essentially chosen to cut any and all flashbacks to the past out of his mind. Although Lomax’s wife, Patricia (Nicole Kidman), has the vague knowledge that he was captured overseas, she begins to understand the psychological toll that being a prisoner of war has had on her husband after conferring with his long-time friend Finlay, (Stellan Skarsgård). Finlay reveals to Patricia that as World War II was coming to a close, Lomax had been severely tortured by his captors for building a radio communication device to contact the British Army. By torturing Lomax and proving him to be fallible, the Japanese military thought that they could dissuade his fellow soldiers from making any attempt at rebellion.

While it begins as a meditative contemplation of the passing of time, The Railway Man turns into a psychological thriller once Lomax gains knowledge about his captors. Finlay discovers that the Japanese secret police officer, Takashi Nagase (Hiroyuki Sanada), who had played a key role in Lomax’s torture, survived the conflict and works as a tour guide at the same camp where the British prisoners of war were forced to work. While Lomax initially has no desire to seek revenge, his post-traumatic stress disorder grows worse as he reflects upon the man who allowed him to endure so much pain. After Finlay dies by suicide, unable to cope with his horrific memories of torture, Lomax sets out on a mission to find his captor and deal out justice.

‘The Railway Man’ Was Praised by Historians

Despite the critical acclaim that they received during their initial release, famous World War II prison movies like The Bridge on the River Kwai and The Great Escape have been criticized by historians for taking dramatic license. However, The Railway Man offers a more accurate depiction of working in labor camps than other war films, as it analyzes both the psychological and physical effects that imprisonment had on the men that were captured. The many hours spent working on the railway and lack of proper protein sources left many prisoners of war severely malnourished; The Railway Man shows how the soldiers’ health begins to deplete over the course of their imprisonments and explores how Lomax continues to deal with health issues decades after his escape.

Although its authenticity can make it a difficult film to watch, The Railway Man depicts real torture practices that were inflicted upon prisoners of war who worked in Japanese camps. While the physical labor of working on the railroad was laborious in its own right, prisoners were often assaulted, starved, and insulted for failing to meet work demands or complying with orders. In one of the most grueling scenes in The Railway Man, Lomax is waterboarded after his role in contacting military intelligence is discovered. While The Railway Man does not depict all of Lomax’s torture on screen, the hostility he faces when working in the camps is far more authentic than most prisoner of war movies.

‘The Railway Man’ Shows the Power of Forgiveness

While witnessing the depth of Lomax’s torture can make for a harrowing watch, The Railway Man touches on the importance of forgiving one’s enemy in order to move forward as a society. Although Lomax eventually catches up with Nagase, he realizes that creating more violence will not solve any problems, nor will it bring him any personal satisfaction. Nagase may have managed to escape military justice after the camp was reclaimed by the British Army, but that doesn’t mean he has eluded consequences; he is still haunted by the knowledge that he destroyed his captives’ livelihoods under the guise of “following orders.” The excellent performance by Hiroyuki Sanada offers insight on the perspective of the Japanese soldiers in the aftermath of the war.

While it's an unfriendly reminder of the pain that many veterans experienced, The Railway Man contains an important message about asking for help. While Lomax is initially uncomfortable discussing his past (he thinks that hiding from his trauma will make it go away), he learns that the only way to move forward is to seek out treatment. Kidman’s powerful supporting turn shows the burden that many spouses endure while helping their partner cope with trauma. Films like The Railway Man that stick to the facts have the power to both heal and illuminate their audiences.

