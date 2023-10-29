Helmed by a debuting director Shiv Rawail and penned by Aayush Gupta, Netflix India has unveiled the first teaser of The Railway Men. The four-episode series highlights the unwavering bravery of Indian Railways' staff and their efforts to protect numerous lives during what the teaser terms “The World’s Worst Industrial Disaster.” Netflix and YRF are collaborating for the first time through this project. It's set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, 2023.

The film has a well-known cast ensemble — with Qala’s Babil Khan (son of late Irfan Khan), 3 Idiots’ R. Madhavan, Farzi Season 1’s antagonist Kay Kay Menon, and Mirzapur’s Divyenndu taking on the lead roles.

The teaser trailer spotlights Madhavan taking on the reins of the General Manager of Central Railways as the tragedy begins to unfold. Kay Kay Menon, unlike his fake money-printing empire in Farzi, can be seen navigating the station through the crisis. Diveyenndu, as opposed to his role as the son of a local crime lord, is playing a police constable (most likely a dishonest one). Khan is playing the role of a local pilot and is seemingly the only one on duty on the night.

What is the Plot of ‘The Railway Men?’

Image via Netflix

The film follows the true story of the Bhopal gas tragedy that occurred on the night of 2 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal, India. Recognized as the world's most devastating industrial accident, over half a million people were exposed to the toxic methyl isocyanate gas. The disaster resulted in over 558,000 reported injuries, with around 3,900 of them being severely disabled. Estimates indicate that the tragedy and its subsequent effects may have led to over 5,000 deaths.

The teaser highlights the devastating magnitude of this event as hundreds of people are being suffocated and running around with their noses covered. The trailer also evidences the fact that, in the aftermath of these events, Bhopal Junction has now vanished from the central government's map.

The Railway Men will hit Netflix on November 18, 2023. Check out the official teaser below.

