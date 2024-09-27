The Rainmaker television series is moving forward, with Variety reporting that Wade Briggs has been cast in a regular role. The performer will be stepping into the shoes of Brad Noonan, an attorney from the Tinley Britt Law Firm who will take on cases without hesitation. The cast of the adaptation continues to grow, with USA Network preparing to take this gripping drama from the page to the screen. Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television will produce the show. Michael Seitzman will serve as both an executive producer and a writer for the project.

Wade Briggs recently starred as Brigadier Manlio in Foundation. The Apple TV+ science fiction drama takes audiences to a world where the universe is ruled by three clones of the same person. The catch is that each version is at a different stage of their lives, providing the community with different perspectives on the same matter. Briggs was also seen in His Dark Materials. The book adaptation allowed the actor to portray Archangel Alarbus. Based on the novel by Phillip Pullman, the series followed Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she tried to get to the bottom of the truth thanks to a conspiracy that happened between members of the Magisterium.

The official premise for The Rainmaker reads: "Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.” The cast for the upcoming television adaptation will also include Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla and John Slattery. Callaghan was seen in both the latest season of Doctor Who and in The Strangers: Chapter One last year.

John Grisham's Successful Adaptations

The Rainmaker will be the next step in the legacy the novels of John Grisham have created on the screen. This particular novel was turned into a movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola, where Matt Damon was chosen to play Rudy Baylor. While the film didn't turn out to be a box office success, it gave viewers a taste of what the author had to offer when it comes to engaging characters and tense drama. Other books by Grisham that have been adapted for the screen also include Runaway Jury and Christmas With the Kranks.

A release date for The Rainmaker hasn't been set by the USA Network. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.