While the world may be focused on the big finale of Vanderpump Rules which will cover Scandoval in its entirety, ABC is putting the focus back on Vanderpump star Lala Kent and her relationship with the now disgraced producer, Randall Emmett in The Randall Scandal. The documentary’s first official trailer reveals lies, corruption, and the abuse that Kent faced during her time dating and engaged to the man behind the scandal.

Vanderpump Rules enthusiasts will remember meeting Kent on the show’s fourth season. The newest name on the schedule at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR in West Hollywood, Kent walked into a pit of drama as she carved out a name for herself on the hit Bravo series. It was through the show that many of us first heard the name, Randall Emmett. While it wasn’t revealed for quite some time — with Kent only talking about the flights on pj's (private jets) and the gifts she received from her unnamed man — we would come to find out that the film producer and champion poker player Emmett was her new beau.

As the trailer shows, the life between the couple seemed to be a picture-perfect Hollywood love story with the duo living their best lives filled with never-ending vacations, diamonds, and champagne. Working with legends such as Bruce Willis and Martin Scorsese, it seemed as though Emmett had it all — until the facade came crashing down. It quickly became abundantly clear that the producer was living far beyond his means and has, over the years, found himself in hot water for unpaid debts including allegations from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 14 Gets New Cast and Summer Premiere Date

To make things even more heartbreaking and life-shattering for Kent, she came to find out that the man she loved was cheating on her with a multitude of other women while the couple was engaged and welcoming a child. The teaser promises that we’ll hear from those closest to Emmett with many making disparaging comments about their time working for him. Also featured in the trailer is Kent rocking a "Send it to Darrell" hoodie — (if you know, you know).

When Does The Randall Scandal Come Out?

Coinciding with the final moments of Vanderpump Rules’ tenth season and the showdown reunion that’s set to follow, ABC’s latest documentary will hit Hulu on May 22.

You can check out the trailer for The Randall Scandal below.