The Big Picture The 2002 movie The Rats is surprisingly effective and well-done, with good performances and a tight plot.

The Rats does its horror elements well by showcasing rats infesting everyday places, like a pool and subway, making all settings feel unsafe.

The Rats will leave you feeling uneasy and squirming in your seat.

No matter how seasoned of a horror fan you are, there is bound to be at least one movie that makes you squirm. Whether it be that it’s simply too scary, overly gory, or so rooted in reality you can’t bear to watch it any longer. Then there are the movies that play into the everyday fears many of us already have. Things like claustrophobia, heights, or, in this case, rats. Sure, some may like to keep rats and other rodents as pets, but to others, rats are simply gross and creepy — making them the perfect villain of a horror movie. Enter 2002’s The Rats, a vermin-infested nightmare of a film that you probably haven’t seen, but definitely should.

The Rats (2002) A clan of evil rats overtakes a Manhattan department store and threatens to overrun the city.

‘The Rats’ Is a Solid Horror Movie

The Rats was released in 2002 as a made-for-TV movie. Loosely based on James Herbert’s novel of the same name, the film was directed by John Lafia who most famously co-wrote Child’s Play and directed its sequel, Child’s Play 2. Starring Mädchen Amick and Vincent Chase in the lead roles, the film follows Amick’s character, Susan Costello, who is the manager of a successful department store. When a customer is inexplicably bitten by something and contracts Weil’s disease, Susan is forced to hire an exterminator to discover and solve the store’s problem. What she believes to be just one singular rat turns out to be an entire infestation, and as it turns out, it isn’t just sequestered to the department store. The rats slowly begin to appear everywhere, in Susan’s home, in the local rec center's pool, and on the subway. Given that the film is set in Manhattan, rats scurrying around isn’t too out of the ordinary, but the sheer volume of them is more than a little concerning. It’s not just one or two rats that make an appearance, it’s hundreds, and eventually thousands. And that whole “they’re more scared of us than we are of them” idea doesn’t apply here because these rats have a vendetta, and they’re biting people any chance they get. Eventually, Susan joins forces with the exterminator, Jack, partly out of romantic feelings, but also because no one seems to be taking this rat situation as seriously as they should. That is until rats start flooding into places they definitely should not be. But at that point, it’s too late, and these beady-eyed creatures must be stopped.

Though the “made-for-TV” label tends to spell trouble a lot of time, The Rats is way more effective than you may think going in. The performances are good, the plot is absurd but relatively tight, and the effects are really well done (especially by early 00s standards). And while it’s not exactly hard to make a movie about rat infestations fairly uncomfortable, it can easily come off cheesy, and thus not be taken seriously. But The Rats knows what it wants to do and does it well, and it has quite a few sequences to remind you “Hey, this is a horror movie, prepare to squirm.”

‘The Rats’ Intends to Make You Uncomfortable

Close

The Rats may not be a horror movie in the same way that Friday the 13th is a horror movie. There’s no slasher hunting down a group of teens, there’s no overload of jumpscares or excessive gore. But it doesn’t have to have all that because, frankly, rats are creepy enough on their own. But just because the movie knows its main villains can carry the weight of the horror elements without much help, it makes sure to double down on its horrific elements. It makes even the most mundane setting feel unsafe, it makes a fun day at the pool feel like an absolute nightmare and something you will never want to do again. And that’s what’s so brilliant about it. It doesn’t have to add a bunch of fanfare, but it does, and it’s all the better for it.

It’s creepy enough when one rat is on screen, when it bites the customer in the dressing room, or when it appears on a windowsill, but there’s one specific scene that will stick with you long after the credits roll. The main character’s daughter, Amy (Daveigh Chase), goes to the local rec center to practice her backstroke — it’s nothing out of the ordinary, we see earlier in the film that she’s in swimming lessons, and that she clearly loves the water. Surely this is just another scene of character development, right? Wrong. As Amy swims among fellow children and their family members, a rat suddenly comes through the drain and joins them all for an afternoon swim. But it’s not alone. Soon more rats join in, and the pool becomes overwhelmed with the gross little things. Everyone goes into panic mode, splashing around, tossing the rats every which way — one kid even has one stuck to his goggles! It's the kind of thing you don’t really think about, especially not in a recreational pool. Surely they keep things in order to avoid hypothetical situations like this. But just the shot of them swimming toward these unsuspecting swimmers is enough to make you never want to swim in a public pool again.

But the movie doesn’t stop there, it doubles down on this type of scene a few times. At one point while our characters ride the subway, it stops suddenly, which isn’t an immediate cause for concern. That is until rats begin to swarm the subway car, chasing people and biting at them. It’s not completely out of the question that a rat could end up on the subway — we are in Manhattan — but so many of them at once? With no hope of getting out? No thanks. And if the first pool scene wasn’t enough, don’t worry, we go there again. The characters discover that the rats are attracted to a specific type of perfume — in fact, they swarm to it. So they go to an empty pool and start throwing vials of the perfume into it, breaking them open and baiting the rats to come out. And do they ever. They begin to flood the pool, so much so that it fills up. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Susan gets knocked into it and is buried under a mountain of rats. It’s like being stuck in a grain silo, it’s pretty much impossible to get out, only this has a bunch of disease-carrying rats nibbling at you as you try.

They eventually manage to exterminate the obscene amount of rodents, but the film makes sure to end with a fake-out, with a single rat popping out to hint that the nightmare might not be over after all. Luckily for us, that’s the end of the movie, so we don’t have to watch a round two of the terror these rats might ensue again, but at this point, you’re likely ready to crawl out of your skin. Every noise you hear sounds like a rat squeak, it feels like something is crawling on you even though you know there’s not, and you’ll probably have nightmares that your own house is infested with these rats. And if all that’s true for you after watching, then The Rats has done its job. It may not be the greatest horror movie ever made, but in terms of effectiveness and squirm factor, it gets an A.

The Rats is available to purchase on DVD from Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON