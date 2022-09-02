Ever read a YA novel and thought it would be perfect as a film? You're not alone.

Thanks to TikTok and the popularity of #BookTok, young adult fantasy novels are having an intense renaissance, not seen since the days of The Hunger Games and Twilight. Readers of all ages are going wild for everything Fae, dark academia, magical kingdoms, and, especially, forbidden romance.

The decline of young adult fiction adaptations over the past decade has been tough for audiences who miss the era of Edward Cullen and Katniss Everdeen. At the time, it seemed like every popular book series was being turned into a movie or television series. There is no greater time than now to fill that void.

'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas

YA fantasy readers are no strangers to Sarah J. Maas' writing. She is the acclaimed author of several popular fantasy series, including A Court of Thorns and Roses, which is arguably her most popular and steamiest. Fans adore the book for its well-rounded Fae characters, the grand world-building, and the angsty relationship between Feyre and Tamlin.

The first book in the series follows Feyre, a human huntress living with her family in the woods outside the Fae realm. Her life changes forever when she is imprisoned in the Fae kingdom after accidentally killing a faerie, and the love-hate relationship begins between her and Tamlin. There is good news for fans, though: Hulu will be bringing Maas' vision to life in the future.

'The Raven Boys' by Maggie Stiefvater

Reading the summary on the back of The Raven Boys simply doesn't do it justice. The book follows Blue, a teenage girl who lives in a house with her psychic mother and her clairvoyant aunts. Blue herself has never seen the dead or the future — not until a boy emerges from the dark and speaks directly to her.

The series is so much more than this, though. Upon reading, you will be transported to a world full of wonder, the dead, and magic that isn't quite otherworldly. The best part of The Raven Cycle series is its prose and the relationships between its characters, which are unlike any other YA novel. Its magic is rooted in dreams, as one of the main characters is a dream thief.

'The Mirror Visitor' Quartet by Christelle Dabos

The Mirror Visitor series begins with A Winter's Promise and one of the most gorgeous fantasy book covers. Clothed in wintery baby blue and a castle straight out of a mythological dream, the cover does the whimsical story justice. Originally written in French, Christelle Dabos' debut series is one of the most magical gems of the past decade. It is filled with twists, turns, and one of the most beautifully intricate plots in any YA fantasy book.

The series has been compared to Harry Potter and His Dark Materials because of its grand world-building and depth of the story. The quartet follows the adventures of Ophelia, a young woman with the power to read objects and move from one place to another through mirrors. The physical world she lives in begins to crumble as lies and mistakes unfold with it.

'Throne of Glass' by Sarah J. Maas

In Sarah J. Maas' debut series, Throne of Glass follows the journey of Celaena Sardothien, a teenage assassin in a corrupt kingdom with a tyrannical ruler. As the story progresses, Celaena forms unexpected bonds and forbidden relationships, all while uncovering a deadly conspiracy.

Fans love the Throne of Glass books because of their enchanting worlds and the tension that fills nearly every chapter. Celaena and her friends hold deadly secrets, and she defies many tropes of female main characters. She is brash but compassionate, deadly but empathetic, and she loves with her entire self, which consumes her and ruins her very purpose.

'From Blood and Ash' by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Jennifer L. Armentrout has been writing fantasy and contemporary romance since 2011, but From Blood and Ash is what truly caught readers' attention. Thanks to the rise of BookTok, the series has become incredibly popular.

The first book follows Poppy, a young woman who was chosen at birth to be the Maiden and usher in a new era. The Maiden must live a solitary life until she is given to the gods at her Ascension. This is considered the highest honor, but Poppy is afraid of her fate and resentful of a life that has never been hers.

'The Cruel Prince' by Holly Black

Holly Black's Instagram bio reads, “Best-selling author of melancholy fantasy.” And melancholy fantasy is the perfect word to describe her work, especially The Folk of Air series. Her writing is riddled with fairy tales, dark fantasy, and the Fae, all of which YA fantasy readers adore.

The Cruel Prince will satisfy all of your angsty, gloomy Fae needs. It is also one of the best enemies to lovers' books to read right now. The first book in the series follows a young human girl, Jude, and her sisters, who are taken to live among the faeries. They settle at the High Court of Faerie, where, even without powers of her own, Jude tries to take down the crown.

'These Violent Delights' by Chloe Gong

These Violent Delights is the debut novel of Chinese-born New Zealand author Chloe Gong and has become a sensation on BookTok. Gong is only 23 years old and has already become a New York Times bestseller. She has said that she wrote the novel after her freshman year of college, and the book features a Romeo & Juliet-esque storyline set in Shanghai.

In the book, 18-year-old Juliette Cai stands at the heart of a blood feud between two gangs. She is a former flapper who has returned to her role as the proud heir of the Scarlet Gang. The Scarlet Gang is a network of criminals far above the law, ready to fix their helpless city in the grips of chaos.

'Plated Prisoner' Series by Raven Kennedy

The Plated Prisoner series is described as a dark and romantic fairy tale. It is inspired by the myth of King Midas, a man who wished everything that he touched turned to gold. While the series contains some upsetting themes and is considered more Adult Fantasy, many YA fans are in love with the series.

Gild is the first book and follows Auren, a 25-year-old woman who has been touched by the king and turned to gold. Her skin, hair, and everything are gold, except for the whites of her eyes and teeth. King Midas has saved her, and she gives him her heart, essentially making her his pet.

'Kingdom of the Wicked' by Kerri Maniscalco

James Patterson is one of the most well-known American contemporary writers working today. In his James Patterson Presents novels, he curates and publishes books he picks himself. Kingdom of the Wicked is one of them. Kerri Maniscalco describes herself as an author of gothic tales, which is fitting since she grew up in a haunted home.

Kingdom of the Wicked took TikTok by storm as a fantasy novel with a thriller twist and a killer romance. The book follows twins Emilia and Vittoria, young witches who live with their family in Sicily. They live in secret to avoid persecution, but Emilia's quest for vengeance unleashes Hell itself when witches start turning up dead.

'The Atlas Six' by Olivie Blake

Olivie Blake is the definition of a BookTok triumph. Her original, self-published version of The Atlas Six became a phenomenon on Tiktok, becoming so popular that Tor Books picked it up, and it has since become a New York Times bestseller. Not only that, the book is currently set to become a television series on Amazon.

The Atlas Six is a great take on dark academia and follows six new magical academicians before they get chosen to join a special society. The group has to spend a year dealing with each other and trying to prove themselves since only five will become members.

