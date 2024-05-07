The Big Picture CBS is developing the docuseries The Real CSI: Miami to explore real crimes and forensic science.

The project produced by CSI creator Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer

The Real CSI: Miami is set to premiere on June 26 as part of CBS's summer schedule.

CSI: Miami delighted many fans over the course of ten seasons, and now CBS is currently working on a project that will include cases from real life. According to Deadline, the network is developing The Real CSI: Miami, a docuseries that will explore real-world crimes and the forensic science that helped solve them. The premise of the CSI franchise always includes different ways in which the detectives use technological equipment and their own instincts to solve what actually happened to the victims they are trying to help.

The Real CSI: Miami will be produced by Anthony Zuiker, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Magical Elves. The project will be in good hands, considering Zuiker created the franchise and Bruckheimer has served as a producer for some of the titles under the brand before. The docuseries is currently scheduled to premiere on June 26, officially becoming a part of the network's summer schedule. As the CSI franchise continues to expand, The Real CSI: Miami opens the door for similar projects to spawn under the banner, with George Cheeks, the CEO of CBS, adding during a press conference: "That franchise is very much alive and vibrant, and you could imagine it coming back in many different ways."

CSI: Miami followed the team led by Lieutenant Horatio Caine (David Caruso), the fearless officer who constantly dropped one-liners before The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" arrived with the show's intro. Some of the team's most famous members included Calleigh Duquesne (Emily Procter), Erick Delko (Adam Rodriguez), and Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander), as everyone worked together to protect the community of Miami from a wide variety of dangerous criminals. CSI: Miami premiered in 2002, and it was the first direct spin-off of the main show, which took place in Las Vegas.

The 'CSI' Franchise in Recent Years

Close

The story of CSI: Miami might have come to a close more than a decade ago, but that doesn't mean the franchise came to an end. The Real CSI: Miami will lead a new era for the IP now that the flagship television series and its spin-offs have solved their final case. CSI: Vegas marked the return of Gil Grissom (William Petersen), with the new story serving as an epilogue for the franchise's flagship title. The reboot was cancelled after three seasons.

The Real CSI: Miami premieres on CBS on June 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

