It's not Tobin's Spirit Guide, but it's the next best thing. The Real Ghostbusters: A Visual History, a complete guide to the hit 1980s animated series, is hitting shelves next year - and Collider has a first look. The deluxe edition of the book will be released on June 17, 2025, while the standard edition will go on sale on July 1.

The book was written by Troy Benjamin and Craig Goldberg, and features exclusive conceptual artwork, storyboards, script excerpts, internal memos, packaging art, unseen prototypes, abandoned concepts, and interviews with the show's creative team. In the sample pages previewed below, designer Michael C. Gross discusses the problem of creating animated versions of the very recognizable Ghostbusters characters without having the likeness rights for any of their actors. The series' character designers ultimately created designs that captured the spirit of the characters, despite bearing little resemblance to their movie counterparts. The book will be available in a standard edition and a deluxe edition; the latter includes an exclusive firehouse-inspired slipcase, a folio enclosing two acetate animation cel replicas, and a firehouse flagpole ribbon bookmark. The standard edition of the book will retail for $49.99 USD, while the deluxe edition will go for $99.99; both can be preordered wherever books are sold.

What Is 'The Real Ghostbusters' About?