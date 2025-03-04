When you learn about characters in stories, oftentimes, the discussion revolves around heroes and villains. The good and evil. One needs the other because they're foils. Not every story has a clear hero and villain, yet they always have a protagonist and an antagonist. Reality TV loves to assign labels to those on the show, painting them as the villain. Yet, often, those given the title of antagonist are just misunderstood. No matter what, they stirred the pot. Throughout the history of The Real Housewives, there have certainly been some major antagonists. Known for causing chaos and bringing animosity to the group, these characters haven't always had an easy go in their friend groups.

Some women in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe are cut from the same cloth, like Brandi Glanville and Brynn Whitfield, who both have enjoyed the title of antagonist in The Real Housewives franchise, though their strategies received different results. When Brandi Glanville joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was a divisive character. Sure, she was flirty, fun, and a complete wildcard, but she was bogged down by controversy. Brandi Glanville had the innate power to cause chaos and sow discourse within the group, which, admittedly, makes for good TV. At the time of her tenure, Brandi received many free passes because the cast was divided, and certain individuals needed a number. Even if she performed some deceitful misdeeds and told some long-lingering lies, Brandi would turn on the tears, take a moment of accountability, and it was over. Now, years later, on the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn Whitfield has had her hands dirtied in explosive controversy. Brynn uses a similar playbook, but her outcome has not been drastically different. Unlike Brandi, Brynn's feet have been held to the fire, but her tears are not getting anyone to give her any free passes despite her personal hardships. Now, the question remains: why? If Brandi and Brynn have utilized moments of vulnerability and fabrication to pry on the other women, why is Brynn getting it so hard? It's time to explore the evolution of The Real Housewives' resident antagonists.

Brynn and Brandi Have a Way With Words