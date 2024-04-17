The Big Picture The daughters of OG Housewives bring fresh perspectives and maturity to the show.

Viewers have seen these daughters grow up on screen, potentially paving the way for a next-gen Housewives.

Girls like Sophia Umansky and Gia Giudice are standout candidates for carrying on the Housewives legacy.

The Real Housewives franchise has been ongoing for almost twenty years, and many of the OGs have left the show or continue to have their presence known on the show. Viewers of the reality series understand that some Housewives will not be there forever, and newbies are constantly coming onto the show, but sometimes they don't mesh well with the OGs who have been on for many years. Something unique about the recent seasons of Housewives is that their children, especially those with daughters, have become more involved in whatever is going on in the show over time.

Viewers have seen many of the daughters grow up as housewives, and it brings joy to see them all grow up and mature when it comes to issues that their moms may be dealing with. The involvement of the daughters brings up the question of how they could be the next generation of housewives, and it'll be a big way to rebrand the show without stepping away from the essence that created housewives, which was their moms. The ones who have stood out the most to continue the legacy are from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice, The Real Housewives of Orange County Sophie Beador, and from The Real Housewives of Potomac Grace Bryant.

4 Sophie Beador

Real Housewives of Orange County

Image via BravoTV.

Shannon Beador has been through an arduous journey during The Real Housewives of Orange County, but what has helped her out a lot has been having her daughter Sophie Beador be with her. She is the eldest of her three daughters, and even though she may not have been at home with her mom since she is in college, she has been able to shine from the times she has been on camera and her confessionals. She has been very open about how proud she is of her mom as she came out of her divorce. Even though she was going through a tough time during her parent's divorce, Sophie showed she could use this as an opportunity for people her age to learn how to deal with divorced parents and had the idea of creating a book about navigating life with divorced parents.

Related Bravo Should Just Give John Janssen An Orange on 'Real Housewives of Orange County' The insurance broker can't seem to get enough attention in the OC housewives' circle of friends, so he might as well be cast.

This showed Sophie's great maturity and how she has a good head on her shoulders regarding issues like that. She was a big help to Shannon during the show's COVID season by being together and uniting the family. Besides being at home with her mom during the COVID season, she could also see how Shannon was during her relationship with John Jansenn. It was a first-hand experience dealing with a relationship in front of the camera. It could be a good learning curve since she is in a relationship with her college sweetheart and has even mentioned the idea of getting married to Shannon. She would be an excellent fit for the franchise, but maybe not for Orange County since she has been in college at Baylor University; she would be suitable for a spin-off in Texas if Bravo could give her a chance.

3 Grace Bryant

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Image via BravoTV.

As the oldest daughter of Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Grace Bryant has shown how mature she can be when dealing with a divorce. Throughout her time on RHOP, she has seen her mom overcome a divorce with her father, Jamal Bryant, and heartbreak with Sherman Douglass. Grace has also shown her maturity by accepting Gizelle's relationship with Jason Cameron and letting her have fun and explore her different options; it shows she only wants her mother's happiness, which is the most important part for her.

Related Robyn Dixon Gets Emotional Over 'RHOP' Exit After eight seasons, Robyn Dixon has been fired from 'RHOP.'

She is the oldest daughter of three and has learned to live in a house with different personalities. Even though Grace's personality may not be as loud as her mom's, she would still be an excellent addition to a Housewives franchise, since she has learned from her mom how to not back down from an argument and to fight for what you believe in. Her mom has not had the best luck, but she has been her rock during these times, and by stepping into her new journey in college and seeing how mature she is, she would be an excellent addition to a future housewife shakeup.

2 The Umansky Girls

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Image via Netflix.

One of the OG Housewives' daughters is the Umansky girl. Sophia, Alexia, and especially Farrah have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since they were younger, so they know what it's like to have their lives shown for periods. The girls have grown up to become great versions of their parents, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Since they know what it's like to be in front of the cameras, it was a no-brainer for them to join their dad on his spinoff show Buying Beverly Hills. The show steps away from the typical housewife's show because viewers get to see Kyle's daughters in a different light, which is what they do for their careers. On Housewives, viewers saw her daughters go to college and have that separation. However, with the Netflix show, they are stepping into a different real estate world and being a part of their dad's company.

Related 'Buying Beverly Hills' Has A Nepo-Baby Problem While the media is focussed on the separation of reality stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, their kids have a different problem on 'BBH'

It has been great for viewers to know Kyle's daughters' personalities and see how well she and Mauricio have raised them. It is important to note that they have grown up in front of the camera, so they understand what it's like to have your life be followed every day and even know reality television's dos and don'ts. Of all the daughters, Alexia has been the shining star on her show because she has the confidence to stand up for herself, and it is clear her mom has taught her how to fight her battles gracefully. Not only has Alexia shined, but Sophia has also made her presence known on the Netflix show, because viewers never get to see what her personality is when, in reality, she is confident and a ride or die for her sisters.

Even though they may not decide to be a part of Housewives since they mention in the second season how they don't like how some of the women treat their mom, they took a leap of faith by being a part of something where they feel more natural and are showcasing their personalities even more which bring joy to viewers.

1 The Giudice Girls

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Image via Bravo

Teresa Giudice's "dorters" [daughters] have seen it all and have been through the most challenging journeys in Housewives history with both of their parent's arrests, their grandparents passing away, and the estranged relationship with their uncle Joe Gorga. They have been through it all, but they have been an example to follow because of how mature they have become as the years have gone by. Especially Teresa's oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, because she has given more of a voice of reason towards her mom and has had her mom's back throughout different arguments, including the feuds with her mom and Margaret Josephs and her uncle Joe Gorga not being at her mom's wedding.

Gia and Milania have recently spoken out more about their situations, saying that it would be a no-brainer to include them in the future of Housewives. Audriana and Gabriela may be the least outspoken out of the four. Still, it was great to see Gabriela have a confessional during her mother's wedding special. It was the first time viewers could see what all the daughters felt about the situation around her mother and Joe Gorga, and it even showed how they thought about the wedding.

Related Teresa Giudice Is Finally Responding to Divorce Rumors For months, rumored have swirled that Teresa Giuide and Luis Ruelas are headed for splitsville.

Bravo also seems to believe in Teresa's daughters since they have had the opportunity to be a part of more confessional, and even Gia was invited to Watch What Happens Live as a guest bartender. With the newest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiering soon, viewers can't wait to see how Gia will be more involved in the show, since she is of age to be able to partake in many of the main activities done on the show and has had the first seat on all the arguments between her mom and her brother. It may not be to the liking of the Gorgas that Teresa's daughters are involved in the drama, but they have seen their mom hurt for many years. It was time for them to step up and speak up on behalf of their mother.

Viewers have had the opportunity to see these daughters grow up in front of them for many years. They have been a part of the reality TV family, and in a way, it brings joy to them to see the women they have become, thanks to their mothers. They all know the ins and outs of reality TV because of the experience they have gotten from their families. If they all follow in their families ' footsteps, they will have the opportunity to create their brand through their personal lives now as grown adults.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now streaming on Peacock. The new season premieres on May 5.

Watch On Peacock

Watch it Now