The Real Housewives reality TV franchise first premiered on March 21, 2006, with Orange County as the first of its shows. Since then, it has branched into many spin-offs covering different locations in America, and now internationally. The show revolves around documenting the personal and professional lives of elite and affluent women. 17 years and 27 spin-offs later, people are beginning to question if they are witnessing the downfall of this mighty empire. Out of all the 27 spinoffs, only 3 aired with new seasons this year.

Andy Cohen is the executive producer of The Real Housewives. Spearheaded by Bravo, he is immensely immersed with the lives of cast members on and off-screen, and hosts every reunion special. Cohen is starting to be known as someone with a bad reputation with the stars on-screen. An executive producer who uses his power in harmful ways which could encourage an unhealthy environment on set. He has had public feuds with Nene Leakes, Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel, and Jennifer Aydin. Cohen receiving hate from the cast itself is not a good sign for the show.

Nene Leaks Initiates Legal Fight With the Show

Nene Leaks was agreeably the one who made Real Housewives of Atlanta pop. She had a soaring career during her run on the show. But after her acrimonious exit, she filed a lawsuit against Cohen, the network, and production company. She sued Cohen for discrimination and fostering a hostile work environment. The lawsuit claimed, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” The suit has since been dismissed, but there's a stain on Cohen as a result.

Bethenny Frankel Is Against the Franchise

Bethenny Frankel is also one of the Housewives who expressed being despised by Andy Cohen. After her experience on the show, she went on to demand the need for a reality TV union to safeguard the payment rights of the talents. Many of the Housewives, including Nene Leaks, Carole Radziwill, and Lisa Vanderpump have publicly supported her cause. Seeing the Housewives take a stand like this solidifies that they must have seen talents being exploited on set.

Fans Demand Big Changes Because They're Bored

Fans of the franchise have already started asking for big changes to be made to the show. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are even demanding a full-on recasting because, according to them, that is the only thing that could save the show. Many have expressed how the franchise has gone stale because the OG housewives are now refusing to put their real lives on-screen. The fans are bored, the ratings are low, and the production house now has a bad reputation.