Kenya Moore is one of the wittiest women in the Real Housewives franchise, combining certified beauty queen looks with an unrivaled rhetoric that has served her well over countless seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. None of her co-stars are immune from Kenya's commentary, but she has shown little mercy for Porsha Williams often air-headed comments and ditzy conversation. Porsha made several questionable statements in her debut season of RHOA, including boldly stating there were 265 days in a year and, of course, the infamous "underground railroad" comment she made while the cast was embarking on a historical trip through Savannah, GA. But more importantly, Williams alters the truth in many real-life situations, despite what we see on the reality show.

Porsha Williams Is Notorious Avoiding Truth At All Costs

After numerous questionable comments, Porsha's RHOA co-stars naturally offered grace to the former video vixen, who excelled at twerking and having a great time but often struggled with common sense or historical context. Kenya, however, isn't one to show tolerance, and she wasn't giving Porsha a pass. Taking note of Porsha's consistent white lies and truth twisters, Kenya labeled her a "revisionist historian". "We used to be a proper country until Revisionist Historians were born," Kenya said smartly. Unfortunately, Porsha didn't understand the gravity of the insult at first, but once she realized what Kenya was implying, she labeled her a hater.

Kenya has never shied away from calling out her co-stars and she was extremely vocal about Porsha and Drew Sidora for being extremely touchy-feely with some male adult entertainers at Cynthia Bailey's scandalous bachelorette party. While many of the cast members posted hashtags saying #itwasntme when blogger B. Scott cosigned Kenya's claims reporting indiscretions between some of the male exotic dancers and the ladies, specifically Porsha, Drew and ex-housewife Tanya Simms.

Porsha refused to acknowledge or take accountability for her actions at the bachelorette party. Instead, she feigned innocence and was on to the next RHOA caper the following season. Porsha's pattern of doing dirt and faking confusion before she could be charged with it worked well because of her featherbrained demeanor. Her ability to switch up narratives to fit her personal agenda continued through her divorce from Kordell Stewart, several nameless suitors thereafter, and again through her courtship, pregnancy and engagement to Dennis McKinley. The title of "revisionist historian" was never more relevant than when Porsha attempted to re-write her relationship with her current estranged husband, Simon Guobodia.

Porsha Williams Thinks the Audience Is Dumb About Her Marriage to Simon Guobadia

RHOA fans witnessed Porsha introducing Simon's then-wife, Falynn Pina, to the rest of the cast in season 13. Falynn invited Porsha and the ladies over to her opulent mansion and also introduced them to her loving much-older Nigerian husband. As a friend of Porsha's, Falynn graced a few scenes during the season, no doubt vying to secure a peach for herself in an upcoming season. In an unexpected turn of events, Falynn lost the possibility of securing a peach, along with her husband, her home and her financial future, to Porsha. As season 13 wrapped, Porsha was posting #lovewins captions with Falynn's husband in tow, and sharing a new history of their relationship.

According to Porsha, she was never friends with Falyn and she'd been friends with Simon for years. She refused to acknowledge Falynn and Simon's marriage, which was just introduced via the show, and instead started throwing mud at the younger woman, accusing her of being a horrible wife to the upstanding Simon. Porsha must've forgotten fans have the advantage of following stories on social media and comparing timelines for themselves instead of swallowing whatever lies their favorite reality stars decide to share during press runs.

Porsha alleged that Simon was the love of her life and that he and Falynn's marriage was over in spirit, even if it wasn't on paper. She gave herself a free pass to pursue the relationship and even attempted to rope her daughter's father, Dennis, into making a public statement of cohesiveness by posting pics of him hanging out with her and her new fiancé, Simon. If you think Porsha's revisioning of history was over with her courtship of Simon, you would be sadly mistaken. After leaving RHOA and starring in her own series, Porsha's Family Matters for one dysfunctional season.

Porsha and Simon enjoyed a fifteen-month whirlwind romance that included three wedding ceremonies, countless IG posts filled with perfectly curated PDA and then spiraled into a toxic insults-riddled divorce. Porsha and Simon exchanged insults on social media, entertaining fans and building anticipation for her return to RHOA. Simon accused Porsha of bringing hoodlums to their home to harm him physically and Porsha claimed Simon's fraudulent lifestyle was grounds for her to file for divorce. Porsha tearfully suggested she was tricked by Simon, and he labeled her a gold digger. Porsha retaliated with claims that Simon suffered from erectile dysfunction and, although she was a faithful wife, she was never satisfied with their sex life. The extent to which Simon and Porsha continued bashing one another on social media was mind-blowing, considering, just fifteen months prior, she was willing to fall on her own sword with fans to be with a man married to someone she introduced to the franchise.

Porsha Doesn't Take Accountability But Always Has an Exciting New Storyline

As Porsha began her press rounds for the newest season of RHOA, she had concocted yet another story of her relationship with Simon. Although fans had just witnessed their mudslinging and insults traded over Instagram and Twitter, Porsha insisted that she still loved her husband and couldn't see herself moving on to another relationship yet. She tearfully dabbed at her eyes, insisting she'd loved Simon with all her heart and was devastated by the marriage coming to an end. Her new narrative was completely void of any insults or negative feelings towards the man that Porsha claimed threatened her and her daughter's safety because of his fraudulent US citizenship shenanigans. Porsha has never taken accountability for her bad behavior but instead creates a fresh new exciting story to tell, absolving her of any blame or wrongdoing. As viewers are introduced to RHOA's season 16 reboot, one thing that remains consistent is Porsha's ability to re-write the past in a way that paints her in a favorable light. Kenya's presence in season 16 may not be her strongest, but her words from the past on Porsha's ability to revise history remain true.