Let's just get it out of the way now. I'm obsessed with Shamea Morton Mwangi's home. I will continue to discuss it every time there's an opportunity to do so. The last time we met, I mentioned that Bravo needed an MTV Cribs-style series to tour Bravolebrities homes. Well, seek, and ye shall find. Bravo answered our call and Atlanta's latest peach-holder has welcomed us into her home for a tour.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 has already brought the spicy, but keeping it classy is Shamea. We've had her as part of our RHOA family for years, but it's only now that she's been promoted that we've truly learned the magic that Shamea has. We know that the women of these shows come from wealth beyond our means, but we did not quite know how large Shamea's purse was until she invited us into our home. It's safe to say, Shamea has the best mansion of any Real Housewives star.

Shamea's Home Tour Puts Others to Shame

'Welcome to my home," Shamea says as we enter Sterling Hall. In the approximate five-minute journey tour, Shamea celebrates every nook and cranny inside. She reveals that it is one of the most prestigious homes in Atlanta, Georgia. And we can see why. It's pristine. It's immaculate. It's clean. It's near perfection. Who else has an elevator just to have an elevator? The guest rooms are modern and inviting. The riveting story about how her marble flooring was cut on-site showcases how this home has her stamp on it, even with its inspiration from the St. Regis. Now, we mention the need for an elevator, but a need for a fireplace in the kitchen? It's unfathomable, but it's glorious.

Shamea's home has some unique elements that likely would have never been showcased on the show at large. The model train room is a kid's dream. Even those collectors with an affinity for model trains would be in awe. It's an adorable room, highlighting that playful side of Shamea. Her bedroom, with the custom headboard and crystal chandelier, appears as if it's bursting out of a magazine. Then to have it walk out to the patio? Unmatched. Who has a home like that? I'll wait.

No matter what franchise, one room that has always been on display is the closets. And yes, they are rooms because, for some people, it's bigger than their entire living quarters. We have experienced many closest in the past. Perhaps it was a fight in Nene Leakes' or raiding Jenna Lyons on The Real Housewives of New York City, but Shamea's? You need a passport to travel. As she jokes, her closet was smaller than her husband's, Gerald Mwangi. To remedy the situation, a totally tubular elevator. Once inside, it's like an exclusive store. The only miss inside: the rolling rack. Shamea, do you need more closet space? Surely there's room!

Shamea's Mansion Is a Reflection of Her