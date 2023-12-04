The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has faced criticism for glamorizing alcohol consumption and using it as a storyline, with former housewife Kim Richards being the target of allegations regarding her alcohol misuse.

Erika Jayne's behavior, which often involved alcohol consumption, was overlooked and excused by her cast members due to her ongoing court case, highlighting the double standards within the cast.

Sutton Stracke is the latest housewife to be accused of being an alcoholic, despite no evidence of her behavior being influenced by alcohol on the show. The show should address these issues with more sensitivity and promote responsible discussions about alcohol.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is known for glamor, drama, and larger-than-life personalities. Over the years, the show has provided viewers with an inside look into a group of affluent women living in the insulated bubble of Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives know how to glam up an event and keep the cocktails flowing, but over time the lines have become blurred when it comes to labeling castmates as alleged alcoholics. In recent seasons, the show has come under scrutiny for its portrayal of alcohol consumption and the potential impact it has had on the cast members. Sutton Stracke is the most recent victim to be accused, with the allegation stemming from a Watch What Happens Live episode when 'RHOBH' Kyle Richards and former housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, appeared on the show.

RHOBH producer and WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Teddi if she thought it was a stretch that Sutton insinuated that her castmate Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was with another woman the night of his DUI. Teddi responded: "I think it's pretty rich coming from Sutton, who has vodka in her purse 24/7. I looked at the police report, and it says he was alone." Mellencamp wasted no time alleging that Sutton's validity, in her opinion, should not be taken seriously, alleging that Sutton is always intoxicated. The show is no stranger to housewives admitting to struggles with alcohol or being accused of being an alcoholic. The issue is that some ladies weaponize "alcoholism" against certain cast members while giving allowances to others.

Kim Richards' Addiction to Alcohol Was Used For 'RHOBH' Storylines

Alcohol consumption has been a prevalent theme in the show, with many of the cast members engaging in social drinking during various gatherings, parties, and events. While this is not uncommon in reality television, the show has faced criticism for its seemingly glamorized depiction of alcohol and its potential consequences. Former housewife Kim Richards would be the first to be dealt the blow of facing allegations of misuse of alcohol. Despite Kim eventually revealing that she indeed was a recovering alcoholic, the reality TV star did not escape scrutiny even when she professed sobriety. Kim's struggle with alcohol addiction was often documented on camera throughout her time on the show.

Some of the most notable fights on the show involved Kim's sobriety. Whether it was the Season 2 game night when viewers were introduced to former housewife Brandi Glanville - or Season 5 the "let's talk about the husband" dinner night in Amsterdam that sent her sister Kyle fleeing from the restaurant as Lisa Rinna threw a glass in response to an argument with Kim.

During Season 6, Kim was sober and doing well, but that did not stop Lisa from falsely telling newcomer, Eden Sasson, that "Kim was close to death." The use of Kim's struggle with alcoholism was constantly weaponized against her despite her hard work in being abstinent. Topics surrounding Kim's struggle with alcohol provided years of content. Her battles with substance abuse and the resulting conflicts with her co-stars shed light on the complex and often detrimental effects of alcoholism. However, the constant spotlight on Kim's sobriety proved to be challenging for the actress to properly move forward in her life, which ultimately led to Kim's departure from the show to live a healthy lifestyle.

Erika Jayne's Unpredictable Behavior Was Granted a Pass From 'RHOBH' Cast Members

Season 12 saw Erika display an array of behaviors that often included the consumption of alcohol. Erika was going through a very public court case involving her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, and this allowed certain people to make excuses for her behavior. She admitted on camera to "blacking out" and hitting her head after consuming too much alcohol. However, her friends Lisa , Kyle, and Dorit were often seen enjoying Erika's behavior as entertainment instead of a concern. If this had been another housewife, it's safe to guess that these ladies would've gone with a different narrative.

During the Christmas party that former cast member Diana Jenkins hosted, Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton approached Kyle about concerns regarding Erika's drinking. Kyle responded that the ladies should "cut Erika some slack." As viewers become increasingly aware of the potential consequences of unchecked alcohol consumption, there is a growing demand for reality television shows like RHOBH to handle these themes with greater sensitivity and awareness.

Erika continued through the season with more questionable behavior. She openly blamed alcohol as the culprit. During Garcelle's birthday party that she hosted, Erika cursed at Garcelle's teenage son. Erika later apologized when Garcelle confronted her about the unacceptable behavior. Erika blamed her erratic behavior yet again on the combination of medication and alcohol. Still, when Garcelle attempted to discuss her concerns again with Erika's close friend Kyle, Kyle felt Garcelle was being "dramatic" in describing Erika's drinking habits and behavior. The glamorization of excessive drinking and the lack of meaningful dialogue about responsible alcohol use contribute to a culture that normalizes harmful behavior.

Sutton Stracke Is Hit With Alcohol Accusations Amid Latest Season

The inappropriate mislabeling of alcoholism continues on RHOBH with housewife Sutton falling under the microscope. While the show has attempted to address these issues through on-screen interventions and discussions, the ladies continue to weaponize this serious accusation whenever they see fit. The seriousness of this has not registered with some housewives, which remains problematic. In one scene, Kyle and Dorit can be seen discussing their concern about Sutton's "alleged" drinking. Conveniently, this episode aired after Teddi dropped her allegation on WWHL. Kyle talks about how Sutton has been a bit "off," with Dorit saying, "Well, Sutton is a drinker. She's somebody that I would not be surprised if she pours a little vodka in her coffee in the morning." Kyle and Dorit had no problem making excuses for Erika in the previous season when viewers openly saw terrible behavior due to alcohol consumption. In Sutton's case, viewers have yet to see alcohol enhance her behavior on the show, but the reality star is already facing "alcoholic allegations."

Overall, the alcohol-related narratives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have drawn attention to the responsibility of reality television in addressing sensitive topics such as substance abuse. As the show continues to evolve, there is an opportunity for the cast to foster a more constructive dialogue surrounding alcohol and its potential effects, ultimately promoting a healthier and more considerate "labeling" of this issue on the screen. Hopefully, viewers can help the ladies of 'RHOBH' understand the importance and difference between accountability and accusations.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 PM EST, with next-day airing on Peacock.

