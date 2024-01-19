The Big Picture Andy Cohen wants to see an OG return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

His choice played a significant role on the show and was responsible for bringing Erika Jayne on board.

Unfortunately, the RHOBH alum stepped away to deal with health issues.

Andy Cohen has been the centerpiece of The Real Housewives franchise from the beginning, and he's seen many come and go. He recently spoke on someone he'd like to see return to the franchise. His pick for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not always predictable. The franchise has brought us spin-off shows like Vanderpump Rules by housewife Lisa Vanderpump and celebrities like Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna. The housewife that Cohen would want to see make their return to the show is none other than the mother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid: Yolanda Hadid.

Hadid, who was on the show when she was still married to composer David Foster, brought a lot to the show during her time. Talking with Life & Style, Cohen was asked, and he responded by saying, “Gosh, who would I like to see come back? I’d like to see Yolanda [Hadid], you know what I mean? She doesn’t live there anymore, but it would be fun if Yolanda moved back to Beverly Hills.” Hadid moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania after her divorce from Foster, who is now married to singer Katharine McPhee.

Cohen went on to point out that the reason Erika Jayne is on the series is because of Hadid, who left the show back in 2016 after Season 6. "All these years later, she’s who brought Erika on the show,” he said. As much as this would be amazing, the chances are slim because of Hadid's health issues, many of which were explored on the show and often mocked when other housewives claimed that she was faking it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Yolanda Hadid's Health Issues Make It Hard For Her to Return to 'RHOBH'

Image via Bravo

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease while on the show. Wives like Rinna claimed that she had Munchausen syndrome at the time, but since, Hadid has opened up about her diagnosis and leaving the show.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, she talked about filming while going through this. "I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season," she said. "I kind of stayed on because I thought, ‘OK, I’ll be better next season.’ I didn’t know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years later, I’m still struggling with it.” That means we might not see Cohen's wish come true any time soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock, as well as all previous seasons. Watch On Peacock