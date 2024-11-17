Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, are facing even more money issues. The couple stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and separated back in the spring of this year after facing issues with their taxes. Now, reports state that their mansion is in a state of pre-foreclosure because the Kemsleys have not paid their mortgage for months. Their home consists of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is 7,1000 square feet located in Encino, California. According to a report, the foreclosure means that the Kemsleys have failed to pay for at least four months or more on their home.

The news comes from records obtained by The U.S. Sun. Their house is not currently in foreclosure, the process has just begun. This means that Dorit and PK can get up to date on their payments and their home will not fall into foreclosure. They can do that in a number of ways. They can either pay it off in one go, get an attorney who can set up a payment plan with them, file a lawsuit against the foreclosure, try to get relief from the California Mortgage Relief Program, or just file for bankruptcy. If they don't find a way to pay, California can move forward with the foreclosure.

This is the same home that Dorit was held at gunpoint in back in 2021. The couple have attempted to sell the house (which they purchased in 2019) but have failed to do so. This news comes at a time when The U.S. Sun also reports that the two have had a lot of issues with their taxes, including Dorit having to pay off $635,887 IRS tax lien. The amount of money the Kemsleys owe in taxes is still on-going and a large sum of money, according to reports.

Dorit and PK Kemsley Are Currently Still Separated

Image via Bravo

Dorit and PK announced back in May that they were separating. They shared a joint statement in a since deleted post praising their children and talking about evaulating their relationship. They did not say they were getting a divorce and Dorit has pushed back at the idea since but the couple did originally state that they were going to separate.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they said in the post. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

You can see Dorit and PK on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

Stream on Peacock