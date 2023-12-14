The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mid-season trailer reveals upcoming drama, a trip to Spain, and Erika Jayne's music career.

Kyle Richards brings in family drama and her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Crystal Kung Minkoff ends up in the hospital, while Annemarie Wiley, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley have drama.

So far this season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been delivering so much drama, one-liners, and silly spats that we, quite frankly, can’t name ‘em all. Between the relationship strain between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, the parenting woes of Garcelle Beauvais, and whatever was going on at that weird THC dinner (god bless Denise Richards), it’s been a wildly entertaining first batch of episodes. Reminding us that the best is yet to come, Bravo has dropped a mid-season trailer, featuring the gals in all their glory. There’s a lot still on the way in the thirteenth season of one of the longest-running installments in all the franchises, and we’re here to give you a glimpse into the future.

While the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac can’t seem to catch a break as their trip this year is confined to the state of Austin, Texas, the teaser reveals that the Beverly Hills ladies will be flying abroad to Spain. In typical Housewives fashion, it looks like they’ll be doing some sort of “letting go” ceremony in which they write down their emotional hurts on a piece of paper, throw it into the water, and never see it again - until it comes up literally hours later. Hoping to resurrect her music career (this writer has seen both a live performance in 2018 and her Chicago residency before the pandemic and let me tell you, it is not worth it), Erika Jayne takes the center field at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to perform for a group of friends dressed in all white - it’s giving cult.

Meanwhile, Richards has upped her storyline this year, bringing in not only the never-ending familial drama with her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards (they’re like the elevated version of the Gorgas and Giudices), but also her relationship with country singer, Morgan Wade. While Richards still stands by the claim that the pair are just really good friends, those of us in the queer community know exactly what that means, and it seems that the rest of the women are catching on. Plus, if you haven’t caught the music video they shot together to “troll” fans, it’s worth checking out. What would a season of any Real Housewives franchise be without one of the members ending up in the hospital? This time around it’s Crystal Kung Minkoff’s turn, while new girl Annemarie Wiley and veterans Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley also have plenty of drama afoot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 13

What Other Real Housewives Franchises Are Airing Right Now?

Close

You can catch up with the first batch of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as it’s now streaming on Peacock. If you’re looking for something extra to toss onto your weekly watch list, there’s also The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Miami, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, although the latter is winding down with reunion episodes. Today (Dec. 14) marks the return of some very familiar (and missed) faces as a handful of original cast members from The Real Housewives of New York City are embarking on the vacation of a lifetime on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Check out the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills above and catch new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo with streaming available the following day on Peacock. Find out everything we know about this season in our handy guide here.

Watch On Peacock