The diamonds of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came in hot during part one of the Season 13 reunion of the reality series. The tension between Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais became palpable yet again, despite the amicable conversation at the end of the season. Dorit’s microaggressions throughout their relationship came to a head in season 13, with Garcelle referring to Dorit’s behavior being similar to “a Karen.” She also received heat from Crystal Kung-Minkoff thanks to her “child bride” comment during one of her confessionals. Dorit referred to Crystal as a child bride after she heard that Crystal had called the women in the group uneducated. The term is incredibly insensitive as it draws comparisons to the “mail-order-bride” derogatory stereotype towards East Asian women. Dorit tried to compare what she said to Priscilla Presley, who was only 14 years old when her relationship with 24-year-old Elvis Presley first began.

It’s very similar to the “attack” situation with Garcelle: Dorit is completely unable to understand the racial implications of what she says because she’s only just now getting called out for it. The bubble around her is very real, and as much as she tries to make light of it, she needs to work on educating herself on issues of race. Her defensiveness is clearly coming from a place of, “Please don’t call me racist.” This way of thinking will never serve her well in the future. She seemed to be open to acknowledging her mistake with Crystal during the reunion, but it’s also very difficult to teach an old dog new tricks, so time will tell.

Season 13 'RHOBH' Reunion Reveals Big Tension

Interestingly enough, newcomer Annemarie Wiley was also hit with a microaggression from Sutton Stracke. During a heated conversation about her esophagus, Sutton asked Annemarie not to yell at her. The problem was that Annemarie was not yelling; she was simply speaking passionately. She brought this up during the reunion when Garcelle was talking about Dorit’s microaggressions towards her. Garcelle witnessed the conversation between Sutton and Annemarie, but said nothing to Sutton about it. There was a double standard there, something that Annemarie pointed out, saying that Garcelle simply did not want to call out her friend. She made a really valid point, and Garcelle looked a little uncomfortable when she brought it up.

There were a lot of other things covered in part one, like the feud between Annemarie and Crystal, Dorit continuing to be self-absorbed, and, of course, Esopho-Gate. However, the episode ends with Kyle Richards discussing her recent struggles, losing her best friend to suicide, and her separation from Mauricio Umansky. Meaning part two will start out with her, which is good because there is a big question on everyone’s mind: is Kyle dating Morgan Wade, or are they really “just friends?”

Dorit’s “Poor Me” Contrasts Erika’s Muted Response

Andy Cohen yawning when Dorit speaks has officially become a tradition. He tried hard to hide it, but she clocked it immediately. Honestly, can anyone blame him? Dorit cries poor me more than anyone. To her credit, she did go through a horrendous ordeal when she got robbed. Garcelle was wrong in insinuating that she exaggerated what happened to her; a recent thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, is proof that criminals can extend a small kindness to their victims. It’s rare but not impossible. In that situation, Dorit is a victim, but when it comes to her relationships with her fellow cast, she is the queen of making herself out to be the victim with as many words as possible.

The discussion about the marital problems between her and PK was relatively blasé until Andy asked how things were between the two of them. The hesitancy in her response had everyone on stage questioning her positive answer. She did mention that PK stopped drinking, so perhaps she wasn’t saving face in the moment. The peak moment in her section came at the end, when she said the words, “Words have weight, Andy.” It’s truly laughable when she was just trying to defend the microaggressions against Garcelle and Crystal. Pot, meet kettle.

Frankly, Dorit’s best moment of the entire season was her attempt at helping Denise Richards fix her bolero jacket at Kyle’s weed dinner. She was trying to help her, but Denise was on another planet. She was also very salty toward Erika Jayne, who broke her “fighting fast” to get Denise together after her hazy accusations. She was right, though; Denise came prepared to take Erika down. Unfortunately for her, she was ill-prepared. Her vitriol confused everyone as much as her incoherent ramblings throughout the other parts of the weed dinner.

Speaking of Erika, big ups to every bit of shady side-eye she threw during the reunion. Her reactions were hilarious, especially when Dorit spoke. Her reactions were brilliant, and they will be memes within 48 hours. Erika’s time at the reunion was very different from Dorit’s. She answered what she could, but since her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, is about to go to trial for allegedly stealing over $18 million that was supposed to go to various clients he’s represented over the years. Erika was under a lot of scrutiny the second he was arrested, as well as a certain set of very expensive earrings. When she learned that they were not included in the items purchased with client money, she expected the ladies in the group to be happy for her. However, they were still skeptical, and their lack of reaction sincerely upset her during the season.

The case is a big deal, and, unfortunately, Erika cannot answer the questions everyone has. She shared in an interview with Daily Dish about her upcoming two-part Bravo special centered on her Las Vegas residency: “It's nice to not have to be in a group setting, consistently answering questions that I cannot answer or being pushed into situations where I can't satisfy everybody's curiosity. But, here, we get to see me speak in my home, and you may get a more intimate portrayal of who I am.” Here’s to hoping she writes a tell-all book after the trial is over, especially now that we know she met with the victims.

Kyle Richard’s Drama is Saved For Part 3

Fans should have known they’d push talking about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation to the very end. That’s what happened in the current season, after all. The previews for next week are certainly hinting that viewers will finally get the truth about what’s going on in her love life. Kathy Hilton’s appearance also looks to be very dramatic as they discuss who is most afraid of her. Sutton’s health scare during the reunion will also be shown, something viewers have been aware of for a few weeks now. Viewers may have to wait until next week to get the true tea they’ve been thirsting for, but part two served some great "dramedy". Here are the honorable mention moments from part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion:

The fight between Sutton and Kyle about the drinking rumors being followed immediately by clips of Dorit spreading the rumor was editing brilliance.

about the drinking rumors being followed immediately by clips of Dorit spreading the rumor was editing brilliance. The collective gasp when Dorit said she went to Marshalls. To be fair, who wasn’t shocked? That was an incredibly surprising thing coming from her. She may have insisted PK didn’t put her on a budget, but that little admission hints otherwise.

Sutton discussing the control that her ex-husband still exercised over her after their divorce was eye-opening. She’s overcome financial abuse, and while she may not realize that’s what it was, she deserves to feel proud for asserting herself.

was eye-opening. She’s overcome financial abuse, and while she may not realize that’s what it was, she deserves to feel proud for asserting herself. Kyle’s very pointed comment about Dorit not talking to her about what she was going through with Mauricio until after the cameras were in her face was very telling. Dorit acted like she was hurt by Kyle’s lack of communication, but Kyle was right: she had ample time to reach out on her own. She just chose to wait until they were filming again.

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on March 13 on Bravo, and episodes are available to stream via Peacock the next day.

