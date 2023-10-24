The Big Picture Lisa Rinna exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after feud with Kathy Hilton, rumored to be fired by the network.

Diana Jenkins also leaves the show due to pregnancy, disliked by fans for mean demeanor.

Remaining cast members return for Season 13, with guest appearances from past members and new addition Annemarie Wiley. Drama ensues with divorces, embezzlement accusations, and personal struggles.

On October 25th, Bravo's hit reality series, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is set to return for its much-anticipated 13th season. With the new season comes the excitement of seeing who is still a part of the cast and who won't be making a return, as well as individual plots with each cast member.

One notable departure from the show is longtime cast member Lisa Rinna, a decision that was widely expected after a particularly intense season and a memorable feud with Kathy Hilton. The feud between Rinna and Hilton began in Aspen when Rinna requested a drink of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila instead of Hilton's brand, Casa Del Sol. This small incident escalated into a major clash, with Rinna later claiming that Kathy had made derogatory comments about other cast members and had a meltdown on-camera. In response, Hilton accused Rinna of trying to make her appear irrational and lashed out at her, citing Rinna's history of conflicts with various cast members, including Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, and others. Rinna's exit from the show was presented as a mutual decision with the network, but it's widely speculated that she was fired. Lisa's reaction during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen hinted at this possibility.

When asked if she would ever consider coming back on the show. Vanderpump who was a target of Rinna’s accusations and attacks, answered: “Oh, Rinna is finally gone? Did he leave or was she fired?” Cohen replied that “She’s on a brief pause….” But Vanderpump didn’t buy it and said: “I know she was fired.” Rinna, who had been a cast member since 2014, had become known for her confrontational and argumentative style, often clashing with her fellow cast members. . In a statement to US Weekly she said; “This is the longest job I have held in my 35- year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.’

Another cast member making her exit is Diana Jenkins, who had joined the cast in season 12. Jenkins chose to depart after just one season, explaining her decision by her pregnancy and then birth of her daughter, a second one for her and fiancé, Asher Monroe (she has two more children from a previous marriage). Interestingly, Jenkins was met with a lukewarm reception from fans of the show, who found her behavior quite abrasive, especially in her interactions with Sutton and Garcelle, and noted her generally mean-spirited demeanor.

Who is Staying And Who is Coming Back to 'RHOBH'

The rest of the returning cast members for season 13 are Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke, are set to return for season 13. Fans will also be treated to appearances by past cast members, such as Denise Richards and Camille Grammer. Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta, who relocated to the 90210, has also made appearances.

“I have filmed some episodes, and it’s been fun” Camille wrote on on Twitter, she also noted she had “witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening”. Denise told to Variety about her guest appearance on the RHOBH, sating, “I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Kim talked about her return to the show at an event at Sutton’s store in March. “I thought a lot about it at home. I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I’d even come back at all. But I think everything that’s gone on with my sisters, and I needed to start getting out, I wanted to come see my sister [Kyle] and spend a little time with her and say hi to the girls and get back in the groove a little," she said.

A new addition to the cast is Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

It’s hard to keep up with all the turmoil, breakups and other drama of the Housewives, so here is a quick update on what has happened with some of the RHOBH stars since the last season:

Kyle Richards, who had been married to Mauricio Umansky, seems to be joining soon the divorce club like so many other housewives in the franchise. It appears that the likelihood of divorce rises among cast members who have appeared on the show, considering the number of divorces that have occurred. After months of denying rumors of separation, Richards finally admitted that the two dealing with a lot of stuff lately.” And Umansky confirmed in an interview that they are separated. Richards was seen with often with country singer Morgan Wade which ignited rumors that the two are romantically involved. Richards also starred In Wade’s music video: Fall in Love With Me.

Erika Jayne's Spending Amid Her Ex-Husband's Embezzlement Accusation

Erika Jayne had a very rough couple of years since her divorce from husband attorney Thomas Girardi and lots of criticism after Girardi was sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from a fund meant for victims of a plane crash. Her lavish lifestyle and spending, made fans wonder if she knew that her husband embezzled his clients’ money. She was also sued for $18 million by her former costume designer, who accused her of filing fraudulent refunds through American Express and conspiring with her husband.

Viewers can expect some good old drama after Sutton said during Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea” live taping that she won’t be going to Erika's concert in Las Vegas because she is too busy. When she heard that the tickets are going for just one dollar, she said she is willing to buy the entire audience tickets. “I thought they were $7!”. However, it's worth noting that the actual ticket prices for the concert range between $40 and $653.

Dorit Kemsley, seem to be still dealing with trauma from her home break-in and apparently a second one. According to a press release by the network, Dorit and PK will "strive to mend their relationship, which had almost pushed them to the brink of divorce.” The couple however seems pretty steady, but what will be the show without some problems in your martial life?

Garcelle, 56, divorced mother of two, is still single and looking for someone that she can completely be herself with.

It seems that the show's name, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, might need a bit of a rethink, as many of the housewives are no longer married, perhaps a more fitting title should be: The Real Gossip Girls of Beverly Hills, or maybe, Fight Club on Beverly Hills….Just a thought.