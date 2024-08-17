The Big Picture Jennifer Tilly joins RHOBH, finds reality TV harder than acting.

Tilly happy to spend more time with friend Sutton Stracke on show.

Stracke shows Tilly the ropes of being a Housewife, and emphasizes the reality aspect of the show.

Jennifer Tilly is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of the wives in Season 14 of the reality series. She has been friends with Sutton Stracke and was featured in an episode in the past, but now she's going to be on the series in a more official capacity. Tilly, who is known for her work in the Chucky franchise, is a horror movie icon and fans love to see her work. But she is now talking about how being on a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is much harder than any acting that she's ever done. Mainly because she has to be herself on the show and is decidedly not doing that while acting.

Talking with People, Tilly shared a lot about the experience. Like how happy she was that she was spending more time with her friend. “I’m so happy I get to spend more time with Sutton because in the last few years, since she’s been on Housewives, now I understand it’s so intensive, and I didn’t get to see as much of her as I like.” But she finds it “way harder than acting” and also said that Stracke has shown her "the ropes."

“She’s great because she’s kind of showing me the ropes because it’s a little intimidating,” Tilly said of the seasoned Bravo star. “She’s a stellar Housewife. [She’s] very forthright, like, ‘You need to do this or you need to do that.’”

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly Have Been Supportive of Each Other's Careers

Stracke was also there during Tilly's interview and talked about the flip side of things when she was on the Chucky series and how now their roles in helping each other are kind of reversed. “No, it’s funny because I did Jennifer’s series Chucky. I never had done anything like that in my life, so that was new for me. Seeing [her] come on with us, I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we don’t cut. We don’t say action because it’s not scripted — you actually just talk.’" Tilly asserted that it was much harder since it wasn't scripted out. “It’s way harder than acting. You’re actually just kind of making it up as you go along,” Tilly said. Stracke did make it clear that the difference between the two mediums was the fact that on a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, “You’re real. We’re being real.”

You can see both Tilly and Stracke on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

Stream on Peacock