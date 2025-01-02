One The Real Housewives of Dubai star is speaking up and speaking out. Taking to X, Caroline Brooks is using her time to spread the word about the fate of her cast and the reality franchise. In a response to a tweet from @OMFGRealityTV, Brooks clarified what the cast had been told following the news of their pause. She said, "We were told “You guys are not being picked up for a third season, I’m really sorry because I feel like you guys deserved one. Thank you so much for two great seasons ladies. Wish you all the best of luck” etc... << THIS IS WHAT #RHODubai was told unfortunately. Happy New Year"

Back in November, it had been reported that Bravo's first international series in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe would be put on pause. Once Brooks offered her first response, the questions came rolling in, and the comments followed. To help clarify the situation following a meme of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams saying, "Who said that?," Brooks replied, "On a group call with the cast, some of us graciously thanked them for the opportunity, while others stayed silent in disbelief. The delusion is real-some think the show will return, but it was clearly stated: this was our last season."

Caroline Brooks Details What Went Wrong

Whether Caroline Brooks' statements are indeed factual or just speculation, part of her justification was that when told there wouldn't be a third season, she felt it was final. Her reasoning behind the end of The Real Housewives of Dubai was a mix of struggling ratings and the specific content they were producing on the series. When one fan asked if it had anything to do with the Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan beef, she wrote, "No way! The drama and “beefs” are why people tune in-it’s a reality show meant to entertain. Fans just weren’t watching. Editing removes anything that could risk the show most of the time. They protect THE SHOW. What you see is what they want you to see. Don’t forget that!"

The Real Housewives of Dubai is not the first and certainly not the last Bravo intellectual property to receive an unfortunate fate in the past few years. The Real Housewives of New York was rebooted with a new cast ahead of their fourteenth season. Vanderpump Rules will undergo their own reboot before Season 12. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still awaiting its own fate. While the word "pause" can be a kiss of death term for many, namely Dorinda Medley, Bravo head hancho Andy Cohen stated, "It’s just smart business,” to People. “We have a lot of Housewives going right now. And it's one of the reasons it took so long to get The Real Housewives of Atlanta going, and one of the reasons we're in a deep pause with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. We just want to make sure we get everything right and be very deliberate with everything we're doing."

